Royal Staffers Have New Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now That They Live in U.S., According to Prince Philip’s Friend

Hearing that royal staffers had nicknames for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they worked for them is nothing new. In fact, aides employed by other royals over the years had different ways of referring to their bosses. They reportedly called the late Princess Margaret “Her Rude Highness” behind her back. And before he was king, staffers dubbed Charles “the Pampered Prince.”

However, a royal author has revealed that those who worked for the Sussexes have a nickname for the couple now since they have moved to the U.S.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Nicknames royal aides previously had for the couple

In October 2022, London Times reporter Valentine Low published a book titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. In it, he alleged that several of Meghan and Harry’s staffers claimed the duchess bullied them so much that collectively they called themselves the “Sussex Survivors Club.”

“So bad did things eventually become that Harry and Meghan’s team would later refer to themselves as the Sussex Survivors Club,” Low wrote. “Sources say the team came up with a damning epithet for Meghan: a ‘narcissistic sociopath.’”

Low also alleged the duke and duchess’s former press secretary Samantha Cohen compared working for them to “dealing with teenagers” and noted that a source told him “[the Sussexes] were impossible and pushed her to the limit. [Sam] was miserable.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the U.K. war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park during tour of the South Pacific | Dominic Lipinski – Pool /Getty Images

How courtiers refer to Prince Harry and Meghan now

Gyles Brandeth, who is an English broadcaster and was friends with the late Prince Philip, has written a book titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait in which he claims that courtiers have another way of referring to Meghan and Harry now that they have moved across the pond.

An excerpt from Brandeth’s book published in the Daily Mail reads: “Whenever the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come up in court circles, courtiers flinch and change the subject or refer to them as ‘persons who live overseas.’”

Brandeth added: “If Harry and Meghan are mentioned to members of the royal family, they simply smile briefly and say ‘we wish them all the best’ and nothing else.”

The Sussexes have denied the bullying alleagations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arriving to an event at the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall | Simon Dawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The prince and his wife have denied allegations that they bullied their staffers and said such accusations are part of a “smear campaign” against them.

As for their one-time top aide Cohen, she has never spoken out publicly herself about her time working with Meghan and Harry. She, did however, resign from her position in 2019.