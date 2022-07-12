Royal Watcher Says Prince Harry ‘Failed,’ ‘Doesn’t Know What He Wants Now’ After Duke Reportedly Delays Controversial Memoir

Prince Harry‘s long-awaited memoir that the royal family had been bracing for has reportedly been delayed.

Shortly after the prince and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their tell-all interview in 2021, the Duke of Sussex announced that he was writing a memoir. In a press release, Penguin Random House said that Harry would share a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” However, it doesn’t appear that he’s eager to share that information now and at least one royal watcher believes that’s because Harry “doesn’t know what he wants” anymore.

Expert offers reason why Prince Harry’s memoir may have been delayed

Reports swirled that the release of Harry’s book, which was supposed to be out in late 2022, has been delayed after the publisher’s upcoming book announcements came out and did not include the prince’s memoir.

Journalist Pandora Forsyth, who hosts Express’ weekly Royal Round-Up, weighed in with a possible reason for the delay.

“On the marketing publishing list, we do see the books which are coming out but [Harry’s] is nowhere to be seen,” she told GB News (per Express) before opining: “maybe there’s a surprise in there for a big launch, a big Hollywood launch.”

Actor says Duke of Sussex ‘doesn’t know he wants now’

Actor and comedian Diane Spencer also gave her thoughts during an appearance on GB News on why Harry’s memoir could be delayed.

“I don’t think he knows what he wants at all,” she told the outlet (per Express). “And I’m not surprised that they haven’t announced this book because [the Sussexes] are supposed to be doing a podcast on Spotify. They’re supposed to be doing a series for Netflix. And he has failed to do any of these things. And he’s supposed to be writing a book. He’s producing no content whatsoever.”

Spencer continued: “His only content is chatting to Oprah. And that’s when he does his tell-alls, which are … tell-some. And they’re not that good. And then Meghan’s version of events, some recollections may vary. I don’t think Harry actually knows what he wants now that he’s been pulled out of the royal family because he’s not in opposition anymore.”

Harry’s memoir could still be released on time

Despite several reports that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is delayed, a spokeswoman for the publisher said that may not be the case after all.

“We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that,” the rep for Transworld, part of Penguin Random House, explained to The Sun.

As for what bombshells about the royal family Prince Harry could reveal in his book, don’t expect too many of those. Finding Freedom biographer Omid Scobie claimed that the duke’s book isn’t focused on the Firm or bashing them.

“Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the queen or her reign in any way whatsoever,” Scobie said on a previous episode of Royally Obsessed podcast. “I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story … I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”

