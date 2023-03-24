Royals Advised to Follow ‘Self-Preservation’ Strategy if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet publicly confirmed if they will attend King Charles’ coronation. One royal columnist believes the royals are “terrified” to speak to the Sussexes if they do attend because the couple could leak what was said. Another expert recommends that the royal family remain tight-lipped around Harry and Meghan at the event.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Expert says royal family are ‘terrified’ to talk to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if they attend King Charles’ coronation

Royal columnist Louise Roberts told Sky News Australia’s The Royal Report that there is some concern that any conversations with Harry and Meghan at the coronation could be leaked to the public and “magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit.”

Roberts explained, “They’re becoming increasingly more outrageous in their claims. Who knows what they’ll say after they leave the UK and go back to America after the coronation?”

She continued, “But the problem is that anyone who could be close to them — for example, William and Kate — won’t tell them anything.”

Roberts touched on the royal family’s fear of speaking with Harry and Meghan, given everything they’ve claimed about the royals. “Everyone’s terrified,” she said. “Everything’s for sale — every indiscretion or every aside comment could be magnified for an American audience in order to get them a profit.”

Expert says royals’ ‘safest strategy’ around Harry and Meghan is ‘silence’

Royal expert and host of the To Di For Daily podcast, Kinsey Schofield, shared the “safest strategy” the royal family may want to adhere to if Harry and Meghan attend the king’s coronation.

She told Express that the Sussexes aren’t likely to receive a “warm reception” from family members. “I would describe any distance that senior royals put between themselves and the Sussexes as self-preservation,” she explained.

Schofield noted, “Anything they say or do could end up in a future book, podcast, or TV interview. Something as irrelevant as an exchange of lip gloss. The safest strategy is silence.”

The royal expert emphasized that the coronation shouldn’t be about the Sussexes and the focus should be on Charles. “This time is not about Harry and Meghan or reconciliation,” she said. “This is an event that King Charles has waited his entire life for. This is his time.”

Royal commentator Joshua Rom claims Meghan “fully intends” to write a book and use the coronation for content.

He told Fox News, “They need to continue their links to the institution; they have planned to have future projects — Meghan reportedly has a book in the works.”

Rom continued, “What better material than a coronation where they’re confronting their past after everything that is going on and they’re confronting the royal family head-on at a pivotal moment? Saying that they are very mindful of their reputations.”

He added, “The Hollywood elite is starting to reportedly distance themselves — people like Oprah distancing themselves.”