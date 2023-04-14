Are Royals Allowed to Wear Nail Polish? 

The royal family is known for its strict dress code, which is probably why no one has ever seen Kate Middleton or King Charles III in baggy jeans and flip-flops. But some royal watchers may be wondering how far those rules extend and whether or not they include restrictions on wearing nail polish.

Royals are allowed to wear nail polish

Royals are expected to maintain a classic and elegant aesthetic. And for official events, they are required to wear modest attire.

However, there are no rules prohibiting the use of nail polish. In fact, it’s common to see many royals sporting perfectly manicured and polished nails.

Here's your guide to the nail polish shades favoured by the British royal family through time. https://t.co/dpK5mS31U3 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) August 6, 2021

For years, there has been a rumor that royal women are only allowed to wear nude nail polish. But it’s not entirely true.

Most royals tend to prefer nude shades, but there is no official rule that bans them from wearing any other color. It’s likely that they just stick to nude polish colors because they’re understated and complement any outfit.

“There’s no actual protocol about dark nail polish,” Royal correspondent Omid Scobie told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s simply about being appropriate.”

“The royal family tends to favor sheer, neutral shades on shorter, squoval-shaped nails,” nail polish entrepreneur Sarah Gibson Tuttle added. “It’s a super-classic, clean look that looks timeless and royal appropriate. While we’ve all heard rumors of rules, I know royal nails are always pretty, polished, and perfectly manicured.”

Queen Elizabeth II loved nail polish and had a favorite shade she wore for decades

even queen elizabeth agrees there's nothing as classic as a delicate baby pink #balletslippers mani — it's the only shade she wears! ? pic.twitter.com/3aFHTMxU2h — essie (@essie) July 26, 2017

Queen Elizabeth II wore the same shade of nail polish — Essie’s Ballet Slippers — for over 30 years. And according to Essie’s website, in 1989, the Queen’s hairdresser requested a bottle, noting it was the “only color Her Majesty would wear.”

This pale pink shade is a favorite among many royals, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Meghan famously wore the shade at her wedding to Prince Harry. And Kate usually wears similar nude colors.

Royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have gotten more adventurous with their nail polish choices

Princess Kate unexpectedly broke royal tradition by wearing red nail polish at the Easter Sunday service.



The unofficial rule is believed to have been enforced during the late Queen’s reign. pic.twitter.com/odbnIgmfb3 — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) April 11, 2023

While nude shades may be the preferred choice, some modern royals have made more adventurous nail polish choices. Meghan, for example, has been known to wear dark colors such as deep red and black.

Her choice of dark nail polish caused some controversy when she attended the British Fashion Awards in 2018, prompting some to question whether it was appropriate for a royal. However, many defended her decision, saying that it was a reflection of her individuality and personal style.

Kate has also shown a willingness to experiment with bolder colors from time to time. In April 2023, she attended Easter service wearing a deep red manicure that perfectly complemented her royal blue outfit. The choice of color surprised many. But it was entirely appropriate for the occasion and received praise from fashion critics.

But Kate and Meghan aren’t the only royals to get adventurous with their manicures. Their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, was often seen wearing a bright red shade. And it was reportedly one of her favorite nail colors.

Ultimately, the royal family’s nail polish choices are a reflection of their personal style and taste. While they may be bound by strict dress codes, they still have the freedom to express themselves through their choice of nail polish. Whether they prefer nude shades or bold colors, they can wear any color they choose as long as it is tasteful and appropriate.