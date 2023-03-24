Have Any Royals Visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been tense with the rest of the royal family since the couple moved to California in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only returned to the U.K. a few times in the past three years.

Recently, they also had a christening for their daughter, Lilibet, in California. It was alleged that no royal showed up despite invitations being sent across the pond. Some fans might now be wondering: Have any royals taken a trip to the U.S. to see the Sussexes?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Montecito

In July 2020, a few months after stepping down as senior royals and leaving the U.K., Harry and Meghan decided to settle down in Montecito, California.

“Meghan visited Montecito in her teens and fell in love with the picturesque scenery and stunning architecture,” a source told Us Weekly. “Moving there was always an option, but to begin with, she and Harry wanted to give Los Angeles a shot. Unfortunately, Harry absolutely hated it — the timing was so wrong amid the [coronavirus] pandemic and they lacked privacy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein / Contributor

The pair bought a $14-million mansion that comes with nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.

They have since been settling into their community. Harry and Meghan can sometimes be seen out and about in Montecito. Their children also attend daycare in the area.

Only Princess Eugenie has visited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California

It’s rare to see Harry and Meghan hang out with a royal in California. Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, is the only person confirmed to have visited the Sussexes.

In February 2022, Harry and Eugenie were spotted at that year’s Super Bowl together. A week later, Harry and Meghan went to dinner with Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

In the Sussexes’ 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said that she and Eugenie have known each other since before she met Harry. Additionally, she shared that she and Harry are “friends” with Eugenie and Brooksbank “as a couple.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not meet the Sussexes when they came to Boston

Prince William, Kate Middleton watch courtside as Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat during their US trip https://t.co/KkWmwrtNGL — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 1, 2022

Things seem more strained between the Sussexes and another royal couple — Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In December 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards. Around that same time, Harry and Meghan were also in New York City to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. Yet, there were no reports of the couples meeting each other.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy believed this said a lot about how strained things were between the two sides.

“I think the fact that there isn’t going to be a meeting says it all — the fallout is still very real and raw,” Murphy said (via ABC). She added, “The brothers put on a show of unity for the queen’s funeral, but the reality is that the divisions and disagreements are very much still there.”