‘RRR’ Actors Detail Process of Creating Award-Winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ Sequence

RRR was the biggest surprise at the movies in 2022. Its wide global reach as a Telugu language film went well above expectations and it proved to be a major boon to Netflix’s movie slate, which in recent years has been putting an increased focus on international film.

The movie is a sweeping epic, packed with action and violence. But the scene with the most buzz is the “Naatu Naatu” sequence: a massive dance number buoyed by an infectiously catchy song. And according to those who worked on it, the seemingly complex scene was built around a philosophy of simplicity.

‘RRR’ is a massive worldwide hit for Netflix

Ram Charan, S.S. Rajamouli and NTR Jr. attend an “RRR” event I Prodip Guha/Getty Images

RRR is both a crowd-pleaser and an award-winner. It made the Netflix Top 10 Non-English films list for 17 weeks so far, and the Hindi language version is still holding out at the number six spot, according to Netflix itself.

The film also received awards attention, most notably at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. It was nominated for Best Picture – Non-English Language, and Best Original Song – Motion Picture. It won the latter thanks to the pop culture sensation that is “Naatu Naatu.”

The song is a marvel on its own. But the film built around the scene is remarkable: a scene at once whimsical and darkly intense. The violence and oppression of 1920s colonial India permeate the film, including this scene. Yet it has the Indian characters bringing joy, smiling and laughing — literally — into the faces of their colonial foes. The ensuing song-and-dance segment is packed with captivating storytelling and tonal shifts, almost like a small movie with its own three-act structure.

The viewer-favorite “Naatu Naatu” scene is built around accessible choreography

RRR stands out even among other recent critically-acclaimed musicals like Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story. The scale, the depth of storytelling, all held together by a crowd-pleasing framework, almost seems impossible to juggle all at once. And the “Naatu Naatu” scene is like a microcosm of the whole process. How did director S. S. Rajamouli and choreographer Prem Rakshith accomplish this?

According to an interview on Variety’s YouTube channel, by keeping things deceptively simple. The interviewer notes that Rajamouli previously said that he prefers to rely only on choreography “everyone can do.”

Actor NTR Jr. insisted that it actually is simple. “We have our unique style, each of us. And just be in sync, and have one style called ‘SSR’ style, so that was the most difficult part. It’s not the choreography that was difficult.”

“[Rajamouli] does not want to give you very complicated steps,” actor Ram Charan said. “It only goes into the heart of the audiences only when you are willing, you have the chance to try it. You don’t want to sit down here and say, ‘oh my god, I could never do that!’ No, you would want to give it a try. And that’s what Rajamouli had in his mind.”

Does ‘RRR’ have Oscar-winning potential?

Starting tomorrow we're going to have to refer to "S.S. Rajamouli's RRR" as "S.S. Rajamouli's Oscar-nominated RRR." Life is beautiful.@RRRMovie #RRRForOscars pic.twitter.com/DON9d2YVxW — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) January 24, 2023

RRR already won the Golden Globe for “Naatu Naatu.” The film is up for the same award at the 2023 Academy Awards. But was it among the list of notable snubs when it comes to other categories at the Oscars? There’s a strong case to be made that it was, despite the obvious prestige of having a song nominated for an Academy Award.

According to Mashable, many film fans and critics alike were shocked to see RRR limited to just the song category. India submitted Chhello Show for the Best International Picture category, which understandably removed RRR from consideration for that award. But that still meant it was eligible for a Best Picture nod, among others. Foreign films like Parasite have won that award in the past, and Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front has several nominations outside of foreign-specific categories this year.

RRR is the clear favorite for the Best Original Song category despite the snub. With support from fans, as well as a hugely positive reaction within Hollywood, RRR could be the bridge that turns Indian blockbuster film into an international force well beyond its home country.