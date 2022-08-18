Ruby Rose Has Been Engaged Twice But Never Married

Ruby Rose has made headlines a lot over the years. She appeared in the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Then, she played Batwoman in what was sure to be a hit show. After just one season, Rose left Batwoman and then called out the CW network for its unsafe work conditions.

One thing Rose hasn’t made headlines for is a wedding. Although the actor has been engaged twice, she’s never made it down the aisle.

Ruby Rose became famous for ‘OITNB’ and ‘Batwoman’

Actress Ruby Rose attends the US premiere of Warner Brothers Pictures “The Meg” in Los Angeles, California, on August 06, 2018. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

After beginning her entertainment career as a presenter for Australian MTV, Rose decided to move into acting. In 2015, Rose landed her first recurring role in Orange Is the New Black. She played Stella Carlin in nine episodes of the show, according to IMDb. She must have made an impression on casting directors because she began to land movie roles after that. Rose appeared in films such as Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, John Wick: Chapter 2, Pitch Perfect 3, and The Meg.

Then Rose got the break that should have made her career. She was cast as the first openly lesbian superhero, Batwoman, for the CW. She also appeared in CW superhero shows like The Flash and Supergirl as Kate Kane. However, her time on the show was short. After just one season, Rose parted ways with the network. They retooled the show, recasting her role. Later, Rose blamed poor working conditions and multiple accidents on set for her decision to quit.

Ruby Rose has been engaged twice

According to BuzzFeed, Rose was engaged to Catherine McNeil in 2010 and then again to Phoebe Dahl in 2015. Neither relationship lasted.

Rose’s first engagement came before her big break. Her fiance, McNeil, was a famous Australian fashion model. At the time of their engagement, Rose was working for MTV Australia, according to the Huffington Post.

But she wanted to become an actor. That, combined with McNeil’s modeling career, made maintaining a relationship almost impossible. Shortly after their engagement, the two called it quits, claiming neither wanted a long-distance relationship.

In 2014, Rose met Dahl at a barbeque. The two were hot and heavy right off the bat. Just three months later, they were engaged. At the time, Rose was at the precipice of her big break. Dahl is a fashion and costume designer, according to Biography Mask. She has her own busy schedule. It seems that distance, once again, made the relationship too difficult to maintain. Dahl and Rose split in 2015.

What is Ruby Rose up to now?

It seemed like Rose would be playing Batwoman for a long time. But her abrupt departure left the actor open to other opportunities. She seems to be sticking to the big screen for the time being. Rose had a part in The Doorman and has two not-yet-released film projects: The Yacht, and 1UP.

As far as romance, Rose was single as of 2021, according to the Inquisitr. She was linked to singer Jessica Origliasso in 2015. There were rumors she and Demi Lovato were together, as well as some speculation Rose had a relationship with singer Halsey. Her latest confirmed relationship was with actor Caity Lotz in 2020, according to the Daily Mail.

