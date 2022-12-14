Who Was the Runner-Up on ‘The Voice’ 2022? NBC Confirms After Finale Confusion

Last night’s finale of The Voice Season 22 revealed the winner, but who came in second place? Many fans were confused to see host Carson Daly jump from announcing the fourth-place finalist to the season’s victor, leaving the second- and third-place spots a mystery. Thankfully, NBC cleared up the confusion with a press release after the show. Here’s the winner and the runner-up of The Voice 2022.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Voice Season 22 finale.]

Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie, and Morgan Myles on ‘The Voice’ 2022 | Trae Patton/NBC

Who won ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Team Blake Shelton’s Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape, Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles, and Team John Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona made up the Top 5 finalists on The Voice 2022. Tuesday, Dec. 13’s finale included duets from the Top 5 and their coaches, as well as performances from guests like Kelly Clarkson, season 21 winner Girl Named Tom, Adam Lambert, and more. At the end of the two-hour show, the time came to announce the voting results.

Brayden took the fifth place spot, followed by Omar in fourth place. After a commercial break, Bodie, Morgan, and Bryce huddled together on the stage to hear the winner: Bryce. That made Bodie and Morgan runners-up, but it was unclear who came in second and who came in third.

“Why were second and third place not announced???” one fan asked on Twitter.

“Did Bodie win second place or third?” another user tweeted.

“Can y’all at least tell me if Morgan got second or third place??” a third fan wrote.

NBC reveals ‘The Voice’ 2022 runner-up

In a press release after the finale, NBC confirmed that Bodie was the runner-up of The Voice 2022, and Morgan came in third place. It’s not clear why they skipped those results during the show. However, it could have something to do with Team Blake having two out of three spots in the Top 3. If Carson had announced Morgan as the second runner-up, it would give away the fact that Blake won either way as a coach. The Voice did the same thing in season 18 when Blake had two teammates in the Top 3.

Does second place win anything on ‘The Voice’?

this is what we prayed for. stay tuned ? pic.twitter.com/t6997RYa2B — bodie (@bodielovesyou) December 14, 2022

The winner of The Voice gets two prizes: $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. Unfortunately, there’s no prize for second place — unless you count the trip to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood that the winner and runner-up received this year. Other than that, the runners-up do not get a contract or money.

With that said, it’s very possible for the second-place winner and even other finalists to do well after The Voice. Take Morgan Wallen, for example: He was eliminated in the Live Playoffs, but he’s still a huge country artist today.

Bodie took to Twitter after the finale to share how grateful he was to be The Voice 2022 runner-up.

“Let’s go guys. I’m so, so excited, first of all, for Bryce, congratulations. Second of all, second place ain’t so bad. I’m so excited to finally be free and make music and do the things I wanna do,” he said in a video, as seen above. “You guys are about to see some of the coolest stuff I’ve ever done happen this year. I love you all so much. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for rocking with me. Please continue to rock with me while I continue making music that makes you guys feel something.”

Fans can catch up on The Voice Season 22 on Peacock. Season 23 premieres on March 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.