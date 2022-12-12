‘Rupert Grint Admits Filming the Final 2 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Was ‘Confusing’

When Rupert Grint first signed up to play Ron Weasley, he never could’ve predicted that he’d be filming eight movies. In fact, the actor’s initial contract was only for the first two films. And though Grint considered quitting the franchise, he ultimately continued to renew his contract. But even with the renewals, the Servant actor expected a maximum of seven movies. So, naturally, the eighth film threw him for a loop.

Rupert Grint | Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Nobody was expecting the final ‘Harry Potter’ book to be split into two movies

Because there are only seven Harry Potter books, the cast (and fans) were only expecting seven movies. Thus, it was a huge surprise when it was announced that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows would be split into two films. Ultimately, it was decided that the final novel covered too much to reduce into one film. But just how did Grint react to learning this news?

Rupert Grint admits that he was confused while shooting the last two films

Ultimately, Grint agreed with the decision to split the final books into two films “Yeah, I think the decision to make two parts really helps just to kind of get all the detail of the book into these films,” the Harry Potter star shared with Collider. But even though two films were made, the cast and crew filmed them all at the same time. This led to a whopping 263 days of filming and a bit of confusion on Grint’s part. According to the English actor, he sometimes struggled with knowing what he was actually filming when.

“We just treated it as one film, one long film ’cause we filmed them simultaneously,” Grint explained. “Yeah it was long; it did feel long. It was really confusing as well because we did both parts together, and I regularly kind of didn’t know what was going on. But yeah, as I say it didn’t really feel like a usual Harry Potter film, because we were on a lot of location [shoots] and it was nice to kind of just get out of the studio.”

Grint shared that the final two ‘Harry Potter’ movies felt different from the previous six

In Grint’s eyes, getting out of the studio at Leavesden also helped contribute to the unique vibes of the final films. He believes that being in different locations contributed to the dangerous tones of the last two movies. “It feels like a very different kind of Harry Potter film, I think,” Grint explained. “Not having the school is quite major, it just makes the whole environment a lot—cause Hogwarts is kind of this symbol of safety, and without that, it’s a really scary world.”

Considering how long it took to film the final Harry Potter movies, and everything that was covered, it makes sense that Grint was a bit confused at times. Still, he gave a solid performance that Potterheads will appreciate for years to come.