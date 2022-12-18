Rupert Grint Got Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe the Weirdest Gifts When ‘Harry Potter’ Ended

For Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe, the end of the Harry Potter movies was bittersweet. On one hand, all three actors were ready to move on to new experiences after devoting a decade of their lives to the eight films. On the other hand, saying goodbye to the franchise that defined much of their childhood and adolescent experiences was an emotional affair. And, of course, bidding each other farewell wasn’t the easiest experience. Thus, it makes sense that the trio swapped gifts as mementos of the 10 years they spent working together.

‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe exchanged gifts when ‘Harry Potter’ ended

Grint, Watson, and Radcliffe have always been candid about the fact that they got on famously. The trio considered each other family and are still in contact today. All three actors have acknowledged that they have a unique shared experience that binds them together. And when their time working together finally came to an end, they showed their affection for each other by giving each other presents.

Grint gave his ‘Harry Potter’ co-stars the most bizarre presents

But just what were these presents? While speaking with Collider, Grint revealed that he gifted his Harry Potter castmates with pretty bizarre tokens of his affections. “Yeah, I got Dan and Emma trumpets,” Grint revealed. The Servant actor divulged that neither he nor Radcliffe nor Watson played the brass instrument. Furthermore, the musical instruments didn’t represent a special moment or even an inside joke.

“I don’t know quite why I did it,” Grint explained. “There’s no reason at all,” he continued. “The trumpets were just random.” While the instruments were random, Grint did take care to add sentimental value to the bizarre gifts he gave Watson and Radcliffe. “I engraved the trumpets,” Grint shared. But with what? “Just a little kind of message to both of them,” he explained. “I actually hand-engraved it too, I got, like, an engraving kit.”

Radcliffe’s gift to his on-screen bestie was a little cheeky

Grint’s gifts may have been bizarre, but the sentiment behind his presents was certainly sweet. But what did Watson and Radcliffe gift Grint with? “Dan got me a really nice still from one of the films,” Grint remembered. “He kind of made fun of me in it and signed it, yeah it was really nice. It was a scene where Dan was kind of climbing on my head and his foot was kind of crushing my head.”

Watson’s gift to Grint was the most practical

Watson’s gift to Grint was easily the most practical. “She got me a diary thing,” Grint explained. “Like a leather diary.” At the time, Grint had yet to write in the diary. However, it’s a memento that he’ll always treasure. “I’ll always keep it, it’s cool,” he added. While the Harry Potter trio’s gifts to one another may be a bit unusual, it’s clear that they were appreciative of the time they spent together.