Russell Crowe Turned Down ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for a Noble Reason

Russell Crowe is well-known for movies like The Nice Guys, Gladiator, and Cinderella Man. While there are a string of roles Crowe has understandably turned down, one surprising film he decided not to participate in was none other than The Lord of the Rings.

This may come as a shock to fans knowing the fantasy trilogy’s success. But Crowe did have a noble reason for his decision. So what made the New Zealand actor turn down director Peter Jackson’s offer of a part in the hit series?

Which ‘Lord of the Rings’ role did Russell Crowe turn down?

Russell Crowe in A Beautiful Mind in 2001 | Universal/Getty Images

The Lord of the Rings went from a three-part book series by J.R.R. Tolkien between 1937 and 1949 to a multibillion-dollar movie trilogy in the early 2000s. One of the most prominent characters in the series is Aragorn, the last known descendant of an ancient king.

While it might be hard for LOTR fans to envision Aragorn being portrayed by anyone other than Viggo Mortensen, it wasn’t the Crimes of the Future star who was originally chosen to play the part.

We Got This Covered states that Jackson sought a few actors for the role including Daniel Day-Lewis and Stuart Townsend. In fact, Townsend was originally cast for the part but replaced due to his young age. Another actor chosen to play the iconic role of Aragorn was, indeed, Russell Crowe.

Why Russell Crowe turned down the role of Aragorn in ‘The Lord of the Ring’ series

It’s hard to imagine anyone turning down a role in the multibillion-dollar movie series, but no one could have known then that the LOTR trilogy would do so well. Regardless, Crowe must have had a good reason to turn down an offer to star in the movies.

In the above interview with Howard Stern, he reasoned, “I didn’t think Peter Jackson actually wanted me on the film because I think he was forced into talking to me because there was a moment in time when everybody wanted me in everything.”

Crowe went on to say he believes Jackson had another person in mind for the role and didn’t really have an idea of who Crowe was or what he had done. “He should be allowed to hire the actor that he wants,” Crowe explained. That performer, of course, turned out to be Mortensen.

Would Crowe take the role knowing what he knows now about ‘The Lord of the Rings’?

I don't think we give Viggo Mortensen enough credit for portraying Aragorn when he was 41. I'm 43 and I need to take tylenol when I WATCH The Lord of the Rings. Dude was out there headbutting stuntmen playing Uruk-Hai as a way to show appreciation and honor! pic.twitter.com/CKASMppw29 — Infamous Quests (@IQ_Adventures) July 30, 2021

Even knowing now that he could’ve made “$100 million” had he taken the role as Aragorn when they offered it in the early 2000s, he’s never given much thought to what could have been.

“Only in situations like interviews where people are polite and kind enough to add [stuff] up for me,” does he think about it, he adds toward the end of the interview with Stern. While anyone would love an extra $100 million, Crowe has shown us he has no regrets.

Other movie roles Crowe has turned down

Given how big of a hit Crowe was in the early 2000s and even still today, you may wonder if there are other roles he’s turned down that could’ve potentially changed the course of movies we love today.

Crowe reveals that another part he was offered but turned down was Wolverine in the X-Men series. While he could’ve made millions as Wolverine, he admits Hugh Jackman was “brilliant” playing that character. “There’s no way I would have ever done that,” he admitted.

