Russian ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Julia Trubkina and Ukrainian Yara Zaya Have a Mean Girl Feud via Instagram Stories

On July 19, 90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina claims the reason why she’s not on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 is because she’s Russian. Meanwhile, her former co-star, Yara Zaya, and her husband, Jovi Dufren were cast, who also happens to be Ukrainian. The two reality TV stars feud through their Instagram Stories. Here’s a breakdown of the internet drama.

Julia Trubkina and Yara Zaya on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 8 on TLC

Julia Tubkina insinuates that she didn’t get cast on ‘Happily Ever After?’ because she’s Russian

Julia was featured alongside her husband, Brandon Gibbs, on 90 Day Fiancé Season 8. She had moved from her hometown of Krasnodar, Russia, to be with Brandon in Dinwiddie, Virginia. While the reality TV stars are currently on 90 Day Diaries and Pillow Talk, Julia alleges that since the Russian/ Ukrainian conflict TLC has discriminated against her as a Russian woman.

On July 18, Julia was answering fan questions on her Instagram Stories. The fan asked why she’s not on the new season of Happily Ever After? in which Julia replied, “because I’m Russsian. I guess….. so …..” Check out Julia’s Instagram Story below (via Reddit):

’90 Day Fiancé’ star Yara Zaya responds to Julia’s Instagram post

Julia’s 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 co-star, Ukrainian-born Yara, posted a response just hours later that seemed to be a dig at Julia. Yara posted her own Instagram Story of a selfie with the caption: “My reaction when Russian people complain that the world discriminates against them.” Check out the Instagram Story below (via Reddit):

As fans recall, these two co-stars were friends during their season. While they weren’t best friends, they were spotted a few times hanging out in New York City during the filming of their 90 Day Fiancé season. But it appears that their relationship has changed. As it’s clear to many 90 Day Fiancé fans that Yara’s Instagram Story is taking aim at Julia.

Julia mocks Yara for having plastic surgery and using filters

On July 19, Julia continues to fuel the internet feud with another Instagram Story. She posted her own selfie with a caption that seemed to be aimed at Yara regarding her choices to get cosmetic surgery and wear makeup.

Julia wrote: “My face when people do a lot of plastic surgery for beauty but still use a lot of makeup and a lot of filters to make a video.” Check out the Instagram Story below (via Reddit):

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, this isn’t the first time Yara and Julia have argued and disagreed about plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. Either way, most fans think this “frienemy” relationship is Mean Girl-esque. Fans can catch Julia and Brandon on 90 Day Diaries Season 3 every Monday on TLC. Yara will be returning this August to TLC on Happily Ever After? with her husband, Jovi.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 premieres Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

