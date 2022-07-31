Ryan Reynolds’ Hilarious Response to Negative Blake Lively Marriage Rumors

Ryan Reynolds is undoubtedly the king of internet trolls — and his response to rumors that he was ending his marriage to his wife, Blake Lively, took the cake. The most reassuring part of the story is that, through the sarcasm, you could clearly see that the pair aren’t even contemplating a separation, let alone divorce.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s relationship and marriage

Ryan Reynolds (L) and Blake Lively attend “The Adam Project” New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 when shooting the movie Green Lantern. At the time, the former was married to Scarlett Johansson, while the latter was in a relationship with Penn Badgley. The pairs later split, which left the two actors single and therefore free to see each other. The casual meetings and dates they had as just friends set them up for better things to come.

Reynolds did not take long to realize that Lively was the woman he needed in his life. In 2012, they married. Together, they have three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty.

Ryan Reynolds’ response to divorce rumors

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

In the showbiz world, no celebrity can escape the divorce rumor mill. And Reynolds is no exception. On March 31, 2018, International Business Times, Indian Edition, published an article declaring, “Deadpool Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively struggling to spend ‘quality time.”

A source stated, “The past few years, Ryan’s been working out of town while Blake stays home with the kids. The distance between them has taken its toll,” However, the rumors were unfounded. And Reynolds quickly responded in his usual sarcastic and cheeky way, “I wish. I could use a little ‘me time,” he tweeted.

Not long after the divorce rumors, the actor appeared on the red carpet for A Quiet Place, accompanied by his wife and mom. The event brought back the chatter, thanks to the ET’s headline declaring, “Ryan Reynolds joins Blake Lively and his mom on the red carpet after shutting down split rumors.”

In response, Reynolds again tweeted facetiously. “We’re never splitting,” he wrote on Twitter. “She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends.”

From how he responds to rumors, it’s clear Reynolds knows how to keep the public entertained. But that’s not the only way he shows his cheeky side. He and Lively love to mess with each other for their fans.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are dedicated to one another and their marriage

Aside from their goofy social media posts, Reynolds and Lively consider one another best friends as well as partners. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it,” Reynolds told ET. “We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”

It is safe to say that Reynolds and Lively exemplify just how we should treat relationships: have fun, be friends first, but never take one another for granted.

RELATED: Inside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s New York Mansion