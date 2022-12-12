How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance

Ryan Reynolds and Shania Twain are two widely respected icons of entertainment with years of experience in the spotlight. Reynolds is no stranger to being viewed as a heartthrob — something Twain capitalized on during her performance of “That Don’t Impress Me Much” at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Shania Twain called out Ryan Reynolds in her 2022 People’s Choice Awards performance

Shania Twain has enjoyed her status as a country music legend for a decade, as the singer has done two Las Vegas residencies, and in 2017, she released her first album in 15 years, Now. She’s gearing up for the release of her sixth album Queen of Me, due out in February 2023, and is going on a massive world tour in support of the album after its release.

To close out 2022, Twain took the stage at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards to perform a medley of some of her greatest hits, including “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” as well as her new song “Waking Up Dreaming” from Queen of Me.

“That Don’t Impress Me Much,” released in 1997, is known for Twain comedically showing she’s not impressed by the guys she’s singing about, as she says plainly, “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt / That don’t impress me much.” When Twain performed the song for the PCAs audience, she replaced Brad Pitt’s name in the lyrics with her fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds. After she sang the line, the camera panned to the Deadpool actor as he laughed in surprise.

Twain then received the Music Icon award for her decades in the industry and priceless contributions to music.

Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to Shania Twain’s line about him

Reynolds was thrilled to get a shoutout from Shania Twain, even if the shoutout was her jokingly saying that being Ryan Reynolds doesn’t impress her.

After the show, Reynolds expressed his giddiness at being a part of Twain’s performance on his Instagram Stories. According to iHeart, he shared a clip of the performance and wrote “This may be the best thing that’s every happened to me.”

‘Come On Over’ turned 25 in 2022

“That Don’t Impress Me Much” was just one of the dozen singles released from Twain’s smash 1997 album Come On Over. Twain first debuted in 19993 with her self-titled debut album, and her 1995 sophomore album The Woman In Me showed that she had potential to take over country music and bring it into the new millennium.

Come On Over celebrated its 25th anniversary in November 2022. The album remains the highest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time, having sold over 40 million copies worldwide. Her single “You’re Still the One,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, won Grammy Awards for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song, and her song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” took home the same award the following year; she also won Best Country Song a second time in a row with Come On Over‘s title track.

“That Don’t Impress Me Much” reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified Platinum.

Twain commemorated the album’s anniversary on her Instagram. “25 years ago I released Come On Over… and because of your support, that album went on to become: the biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time, the best-selling country music album ever, [and] the biggest-selling album by a Canadian country artist. Crazy,” she said. “I couldn’t even imagine that in my wildest dreams!!” To celebrate, she released HD remasters of music videos from the Come On Over era.