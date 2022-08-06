Sam Fender’s 1st Celebrity Crush Was a ‘Star Wars’ Star

Sam Fender is taking the music industry by storm, racking up number-one albums and hit songs. Touted as one of Britain’s fastest-rising rock acts, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter has also been making the rounds on the celebrity dating scene, recently linked to several high-profile women. Amid his growing popularity, the “Hypersonic Missiles” performer revealed his celebrity crush, a Star Wars queen.

Sam Fender’s recent dating history

The “Get You Down” singer is enjoying life as a rock star, dating fellow recording artists such as Norwegian singer Sigrid, who toured with Maroon 5 and later headlined her Sucker Punch tour across North America and Europe.

Earlier this year, Sam Fender was spotted kissing British singer Raye (Rachel Agatha Keen) backstage at the Brit Awards. The Sun reported the duo later showed up together at an afterparty, fueling dating rumors.

According to the Daily Mail, the Fender also hooked up at the NME Awards with fashion model and OnlyFans influencer Lottie Moss, the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss.

Who is Sam Fender’s celebrity crush?

In a candid interview with LADbible TV, when Sam Fender was asked to name his celebrity crush, he replied without hesitation: Natalie Portman.

The “Get You Down” singer explained he loved her in Star Wars: “I thought she was the most amazing, beautiful person that I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

Asked how old he was when he began crushing on Portman, he said, “I’m talking 6. All the way through to now, I’m still crushing hard on her.”

Natalie Portman first appeared in the Star Wars prequel trilogy as Padmé Amidala in 1999’s The Phantom Menace. She also starred in 2002’s Attack of the Clones and 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

The mother of two has been married for the past 10 years to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whom she met on the set of Black Swan. So it looks like Fender doesn’t have much chance with the Hollywood A-lister.

Who is the rocker dating now?

The Mirror recently reported Fender is dating Hannah Dodd: “The 27-year-old Geordie rocker is said to have ‘slid in the DMs’ of the 26-year-old British actress, and the pair are reportedly growing close.”

According to The Tab, Dodd has been modeling for the past decade, working on high-profile campaigns for Burberry, New Look, and Topshop. She also appeared in the comedy series Harlots and the Marvel movie Eternals. In addition, the busy actor will become part of the season 3 cast of the highly acclaimed drama Bridgerton, taking over the role of Daphne’s sister, Francesca.

Dodd recently portrayed a young Sophie in the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal. Her next film role will be in Enola Holmes 2, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

The up-and-comer has nearly 100,000 Instagram followers, and Fender is one of them. According to The Sun, “Sam thinks Hannah is absolutely stunning and has been liking her pictures like crazy, which is of course very flattering for her. She has also followed him back, and they are getting on very well. It’s a case of ‘watch this space.'”

Fender recently embarked on a North American tour, which kicked off at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

