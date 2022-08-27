Sam Fender’s Net Worth Stands to Explode as the British Rocker Invades America

Americans have long loved music artists from across the pond, and Sam Fender is one of the latest to capture hearts stateside. Since 2017, the British rocker has steadily climbed the charts in the United Kingdom and garnered numerous fans. Fame often brings fortune, and now that the singer-songwriter is making waves outside his home country, Sam Fender’s net worth stands to balloon in the coming years.

Sam Fender teeters on the brink of global stardom

Sam Fender at Finsbury Park on July 15, 2022, in London, England | Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Fender hails from North Shields, a town in northeast England not far from Newcastle. Like many folks from North Shields, Fender grew up in a working-class family. He also experienced some difficulties during childhood, including bullying at school, his parents’ divorce, and money problems.

But as a child, Fender loved music. He wanted to become a professional musician after being influenced by singers such as Bruce Springsteen. When Fender was a teenager, he wrote songs and played them at local venues. His now-manager, Owen Davies, discovered him at age 18 when Fender worked at a pub.

According to Big Issue North, Fender initially was “desperate” to get his family members out of their difficult financial situation. So he wrote songs he thought would be popular. However, after experiencing health complications, he decided that writing about what matters to him, such as his hometown, was more worthwhile.

Fender’s honest songs about North Shields and his willingness to address complex topics, such as suicide, toxic masculinity, and politics, captured the public’s attention. His first single, “Play God,” came out in 2017 and rose to number 89 in the U.K. In the following years, he became a star with songs such as “Hypersonic Missiles,” “Seventeen Going Under,” and “Getting Started.”

Fender has won accolades for his work, including two Brit Awards.

Sam Fender’s net worth could see a big bump soon

It’s unclear what Sam Fender’s net worth is as there are varying numbers online. However, The Times reports his wealth to be around $12 million and ranks him 12th on its list of young music millionaires.

But Sam Fender’s net worth could see a big boost in the coming years. He has been attracting attention outside the U.K. Fender played at Lollapalooza in July 2022 and sold out shows in various U.S. cities.

The rocker still keeps ties to his hometown

When @samfendermusic visited Newcastle @WEFoodbank, it didn’t take long for him to roll up his sleeves and get involved. "It restores your faith in humanity," he told @laurakaykelly.

Read more here: https://t.co/olCI0KLcwX pic.twitter.com/MUE8bmGuW1 — The Big Issue (@BigIssue) December 19, 2021

Sam Fender is at the level where he can afford to join the big stars in London, Los Angeles, or New York City. However, he’s not abandoning his roots anytime soon.

According to The New York Times, Fender still lives in North Shields, which is “a depressed town of some 30,000 people in a region where 34% of children live in poverty.” Yet, to Fender, it’s a place where you can find “the funniest, most loving, caring people you’ve ever met.”

Nonetheless, the singer admits his rising popularity has made life in his hometown different from before. For example, on Halloween, crowds flocked to his house to take photos with him. “That scared us a bit. It was just nuts,” he noted.

Fender is considering moving to a bigger city, though he says his music will stay true to his humble beginnings.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Sam Fender’s 1st Celebrity Crush Was a ‘Star Wars’ Star