Sam Fender Proves He Can Open a Beer With Almost Anything

Some celebrities can entertain fans with magic tricks they know. However, others have a feat that does not involve illusions. One of them is none other than Sam Fender.

Not only is Fender talented with music, but he can open beer bottles in unique ways. He mentioned that he could use almost anything to do it. He even proved his claim with a demonstration.

Sam Fender’s career in indie rock music

Sam Fender is a British singer and songwriter, and his music career developed in the 2010s. According to AllMusic, he had been doing local performances at a pub when Ben Howard’s manager noticed him. The manager helped him out, and Fender soon released his first single, “Play God.”

In late 2017, the BBC included Fender in its Sound of 2018 list alongside big names like Billie Eilish. The singer’s popularity grew as a result, and it was not long until he signed to Polydor Records. He soon released his debut extended play Dead Boys, and his first album came out in 2019.

Fender became famous for his style of rock music. He does a mixture of classic British rock and alternative rock. Furthermore, fans know the musician for his pitch and strong accent.

Recently, Fender released his hit album Seventeen Going Under. He is currently working on his third one. Additionally, Fender has enjoyed earning some award titles. For example, he won Best Album in the World during the 2022 NME Awards.

Fender can open a beer with even a water bottle

Sam Fender at Osheaga Music Festival | Mark Horton/Getty Images

When Sam Fender is with a group of people, he has a party trick that impresses some people. In an interview with LADbible on YouTube, he mentions that his feat is opening a bottle of beer. However, the thing that amazes people is that he can accomplish the task with almost anything.

In the video, someone passes Fender a beer and a bottle of water for a demonstration. He then uses the top of the water bottle to lift the beer cap. Fender only needs a couple of seconds to open the beverage.

“I think as long as it’s hard and it’s got a round surface,” Fender said when explaining what type of item he needs. “If we’re in a situation, and there’s no bottle opener, people just throw beers at us, and I’ll adapt.”

How Fender learned how to do the trick is unknown, but it likely took a while to master. He also possibly has used other objects more impressive than a water bottle. As a result, people might continue handing him beers to see what else he can do.

What celebrity would Sam Fender get a pint with?

Many people like to think about hanging out with someone famous. The singer answered what living or dead person he would grab a drink with. Some fans may not have expected his choice of celebrity.

“I think it would be really funny to go out for a massive night out with James Brown. ‘Cause I just think he’s the king of hellraising. Isn’t he? And I mean, you’d probably wind up like dead,” Sam Fender explained.

James Brown was first a gospel singer before experimenting with music in the 1960s. In the 1970s, he became a well-known figure due to his funk style and political beliefs. Fender likely grew up listening to the Godfather of Soul and believes the late musician would be “good on the drink.”

Following his answer, Fender picked a location for an ideal night out. He would go to a coastal port called Fish Quay in North Shields, England. He would grab some drinks, and then “James Brown just starts tearing the place up.”

RELATED: Third Place Is a 3-Way Tie for the Most Rock and Alternative Airplay