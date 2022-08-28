Sam Fender Recalls the 1 Moment With His Dad That Changed His Life: ‘I Was Flying After That’

Music phenom Sam Fender is making waves around the world. Since 2017, the British rocker has released hits such as “Play God,” “Seventeen Going Under,” and “Hypersonic Missiles.” But behind every successful artist are people who’ve inspired them. One such person is Sam Fender’s dad, who taught the young singer-songwriter a lesson that changed his life forever.

Sam Fender’s dad is also a musician

Sam Fender’s dad is Alan Fender, who is also a musician. In an interview with F Word Magazine, the 28-year-old rocker praised his father and opened up about his childhood.

“My dad is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, pianist, f***ing great singer,” Sam Fender said. “He’s a great chef. He is one of those blokes who is just good at everything. He can put a shelve up just by looking at it. He is that kind of guy — a man’s man. He is very talented.”

The singer added, “My older brother plays drums. When I was growing up, there would be great music like Aretha Franklin or Bowie playing in the house while my dad was cooking, and my brother would be playing drums in his room. My godfather, who I am really close to, he is like a father as well; he is a big music fan. He collects music. He has the biggest vinyl collection you’ll see. So I was always surrounded by music in some form.”

Sam Fender’s dad changed his life in 1 eye-opening moment

When Sam Fender was still a child and developing his musical abilities, his dad taught him something that changed the course of his life.

“My dad’s a guitarist … but he never really taught us anything. I kind of think he wanted us to get a real job,” Fender quipped in a LADbible interview. “But then one day, he did teach us something, and it was the day that opened up my world, and I was about 10.”

Fender explained that his father taught him “the power chord, which is, like, a simple three-finger chord.” It allowed Fender to play numerous popular songs, such as Green Day’s “American Idiot” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” He revealed that the chord excited him and that he ended up jamming on his guitar every day.

“I was flying after that,” Fender beamed.

The British rocker has invaded America

Sam Fender writes and sings about his hometown of North Shields, England. But his honest music has attracted fans all over the world.

This summer, he began making headway into the American music market. He played at Lollapalooza in Chicago in late July and has since been touring the country. Some of his shows have even sold out.

He told F Word Magazine that his main goal is to entertain people. If his music “provokes any sort of positive emotion in people, that’s my job done.”

