Sammi and Ron’s Relationship Takes Center Stage in These ‘Jersey Shore’ Episodes

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had relationship issues from the very first season of Jersey Shore

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola are seen filming ‘Jersey Shore’ during the last day of filming in Miami Beach on May 21, 2010, in Miami Beach, Florida. | Troy Rizzo/Getty Images

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro started dating soon after they moved into their Jersey Shore house in season 1. But their relationship had baggage right from the start.

In the roommates’ first few days together, Giancola took a liking to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. So when she started developing feelings for Ortiz-Magro, it sparked tension in the house. And when she gave her number out to other people at the club, it caused even more strife between the two.

Their relationship issues were highlighted in Season 1, Episode 6 when Ortiz-Magro gets into a physical altercation at a club. His behavior leaves Giancola questioning her choice to be with him. And her reluctance results in their first breakup.

In ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 2’s ‘The Letter’ episode, Sammi learns Ron is cheating on her

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore roommates — Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, and Sorrentino — tried to steer clear of the couple’s toxic relationship early on. But in Season 2, Episode 5, Polizzi and JWoww decide to let Giancola know what’s going on behind her back.

Hoping to stay out of the drama, they write Giancola an anonymous letter detailing how Ortiz-Magro cheated on her while partying at a nightclub.

Devastated, Giancola breaks up with Ortiz-Magro. But to Polizzi and Farley’s surprise, she gets back together with him.

Things take a nasty turn for the ‘Jersey Shore’ couple in Season 3

Jersey Shore Season 3 opens with Giancola and Ortiz-Magro still together. However, their issues continue to grow. After a major fight at a club, Ortiz-Magro begins destroying Giancola’s stuff and suggests she move out of the house.

Seeing him distraught, Farley comes to comfort him, leaving Giancola thinking she’s been iced out by her roommates. In Episode 5, she punches Ortiz-Magro in the face. And in Episode 6, after a brief reconciliation, the couple has another blowout fight, with Ortiz-Magro throwing Giancola’s things out on the porch.

By season’s end, Giancola leaves the house and comes back to reconcile with Ortiz-Magro. But the two end up fighting at a club once again, leading to another breakup.

Sammi and Ron call it quits for the last time in ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 5

The Jersey Shore stars try to rekindle their relationship in Season 4. But their ongoing fights lead them to question why they are together.

They break up by the end of the season, only to announce they’re moving in together in Season 5. However, in Episode 13, after Ortiz-Magro blames Giancola for a prank, the two split for the last time on the show.

Giancola left the show due to her issues with Ortiz-Magro and did not return for the spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Ortiz-Magro left the series in 2020 to focus on his health but returned in 2022.

