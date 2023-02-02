Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Blocked Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi After Her Invite to Do ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola hasn’t been part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since it premiered in 2018. But that hasn’t stopped Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi from trying to get her to film for the MTV series. In her recent interview with Barstool Sports’ BFFs podcast, Nicole mentioned reaching out to the former Jersey Shore star. Find out why Sammi “Sweetheart” allegedly blocked “Snooki.”

Sammi Giancola and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Jenny Anderson/WireImage

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ denied Nicole ‘Snooki’s request to film for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation hit the airwaves in 2018 without Angelina Pivarnick or Sammi “Sweetheart.” Angelina has since joined the show as a full-time cast member, but fans have yet to see Sammi return to the reality series sans the sex doll Pauly DelVecchio had made and started calling “Sam.”

“I’ve tried to reach out and say, ‘Let’s just do a dinner, it doesn’t have to be anything crazy. Fans want to see you,'” Nicole explained to Dave Portnoy. However, Nicole’s idea for Sam to join her, Angelina, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese for dinner was met with a firm “No.”

“[She said] she didn’t want to come back ever, she’s good, and then she blocked me,” Nicole said, adding how she didn’t do anything to Sam and couldn’t understand why she would block her.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley would ‘kill’ for Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ to be part of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Jenni was also a guest on the podcast and said she would “kill” for Sammi to film for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She and Sammi “Sweetheart” still talk, albeit infrequently. Unlike Nicole, Jenni has not been blocked.

“I would have bet my bottom dollar with [Ronnie Ortiz-Magro] gone we could get Sam back,” Jenni said. Ronnie left the show sometime in season 5 to work on his mental health. He has not returned in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’s TikTok posts confuse ‘Snooki’ and ‘JWoww’

Sammi might not be on a reality show anymore, but she is active on TikTok. Occasionally, she’ll post a video that relates to the original MTV series — an act that confuses her former castmates.

As Jenni said, she would like to “at least know the reason why” Sammi won’t come back to the show. She wants to understand if it’s because the roommates did something wrong or because Sammi buried that previous part of herself.

“But then you go on and make TikToks about us …” Jenni said. “She’s very positive about Jersey Shore on her TikToks, but then refuses to come back,” Nicole added.

Since leaving Jersey Shore, Sammi has become an entrepreneur. First, she started an online boutique, Sweetheart Styles. In 2021, she opened a brick-and-mortar store on the Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk called Sweetheart Coast.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to Sammi’s representation for comment. We did not hear back by publication.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.