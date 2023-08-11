Samuel L. Jackson disagreed with fans who wanted to see Nick Fury in his own spin-off movie, and thought his character was better off in a series like ‘Secret Invasion’.

Samuel L. Jackson has portrayed Marvel’s Nick Fury for many years now. And even though many of marvel’s other heroes have gotten separate spin-off films, Jackson’s popular S.H.I.E.L.D. agent hasn’t. In the long run, the outspoken actor believed this to be a good thing.

Samuel L. Jackson disagreed with Nick Fury getting his own movie

Samuel L. Jackson | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

A Nick Fury feature never occurred in the MCU, despite some of the franchise’s fans clamoring for one. Jackson has been very vocal about his character. He even questioned producers on why his character wasn’t featured in other Marvel films like Black Panther and Civil War.

“If all the Avengers are f***ing fighting each other, where’s their guardian? Where’s that dude who comes in and goes ‘Alright, everybody go to your rooms. I’ll be in there to talk to you in a minute,’” Jackson once said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

However, Jackson hasn’t seemed to express the same level of passion for a Nick Fury movie. Years later, although he wouldn’t have his own film, Jackson would star in the Disney + series Secret Invasion. Instead of a film, Secret Invasion allowed for more hours devoted to Nick Fury. Which Jackson felt was the better alternative to a movie.

“People have always been saying, well, we need a Nick Fury movie. I always thought hour and a half, two hours, is not enough to do a Nick Fury movie. So, to have six hours to explore this story is great,” Jackson recently said in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes.

Samuel L. Jackson might have wanted in on the ‘John Wick’ universe over a Nick Fury movie

Jackson has been tied to Nick Fury before the MCU even began. Illustrators started using the actor’s likeness for the Nick Fury of the original Marvel comic books. When Jackson noticed this, he inquired why the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent was now based on his image. In an interview with Comic Book, Jackson revealed he was told about the Marvel movies that were being developed. The idea was if the movies were green-lit, Jackson would be cast as Nick Fury in the films.

This was what exactly would happen. Jackson first made his debut in the MCU in 2008’s Iron Man. He’d continue making sporadic appearances throughout Marvel’s phase 1 movies before being given a more prominent role in The Avengers.

As good of a time Jackson had as Nick Fury since, there might have been another franchise he was eager to be a part of. So much so he preferred it over a Nick Fury solo flick.

Journalist Simon Thompson claimed he once had a brief discussion with Jackson about his feelings on the matter.

“He actually was less interested in that than he was in an idea he floated with me, and he’s floated it with me twice now,” Thompson once said according to Meet the Movie Press. “He wants to do, over a Nick Fury movie, John Wick 3 with Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves. He absolutely loves the John Wick movies. He wants in.”

But with the franchise being in its fourth film now, Jackson has yet to appear in any of the John Wick movies.

Samuel L. Jackson’s biggest concern was being killed off

Jackson has shown no hints that he’s getting tired of playing Nick Fury. He seems to be enjoying playing the Marvel hero as much as he ever did. And as many of the older Avengers seemed to have come and gone, Jackson has been the one constant throughout the blockbuster franchise. This might have been a bit of a relief, as Jackson was always worried about being written off.

“My biggest concern with Marvel was trying to keep them from killing me more than anything else,” he once told Rolling Stone. “I kind of liked the gig!”