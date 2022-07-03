Samuel L. Jackson Gave Ryan Reynolds a ‘Terrifying’ Wedding Gift

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson are jewels in Marvel’s crown. Both play major characters in their superhero franchises.

At some point, Deadpool and Black Widow could meet up in a movie. If they do, it will be an interesting reunion for the two actors. Johansson and Reynolds were once married.

Their wedding was small, but they did get to celebrate with some A-list stars. Samuel L. Jackson congratulated the couple by sending them a strange gift. That’s according to Reynolds, who told David Letterman all about it.

Ryan Reynolds | Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds were married in 2008

Reynolds and Johansson were married in 2008. It’s hard to imagine their characters getting along, with the Black Widow’s no-nonsense attitude, and Deadpool’s all-nonsense attitude. But Johansson and Reynolds did get along, well enough to get married.

Johansson and Reynolds were dating for just over a year before walking down the aisle. They were very private about their relationship. Reynolds’ Letterman interview is one of the only times either actor talked about their marriage.

Although, they did admit maintaining a relationship with their crazy schedules was difficult. That may be why they split just two years after their wedding.

It’s not clear what they did with Jackson’s wedding gift, which may have been hard to move.

Samuel L. Jackson gave Ryan Reynolds an interesting wedding gift

Jackson gifted the newlywed couple 10,000 bees. It was one of the only wedding gifts the two received. Johansson and Reynolds are well-off and had everything they needed. They decided not to “do wedding gifts,” according to Reynolds. But when a special delivery of a bee hive arrived at their door, it was too good to pass up.

The bees arrived in the trunk of a car. The box “hummed,” as Reynolds told Letterman. Jackson also included beekeeping outfits and a lifetime subscription to American Beekeeper’s Journal. Reynolds and Johansson got to enjoy their very own honey. Plus, Reynolds told Letterman the gift is

” … a great security system. Some people are afraid of alarms, some people aren’t. Some people are afraid of guard dogs, some people aren’t. But I don’t know anyone who is not afraid of terrible, terrible swarms of bees.”

Reynolds and Johansson may have divorced soon after they received Jackson’s gift, but they’ve both found happiness since. Reynolds is married to actor Blake Lively, and the pair have three children.

Johansson is now with SNL star Colin Jost. The two tied the knot in 2020.

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are still friends

Although Reynolds and Johansson are no longer together, Reynolds and Jackson are still friends. In fact, the two have been in a few projects together, including The Hitman’s Bodyguard. According to the AP, Reynolds has said he and Jackson have “chemistry.” It’s possible the two will work together again, either on another Hitman’s Bodyguard installment or on an MCU project. Jackson plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Universe.

Jackson is a seasoned actor and knows his craft. He’s also a great gift giver, apparently. The bees ended up being the gift Johansson and Reynolds didn’t even know they wanted. Although Reynolds is now remarried, there is no word about what Jackson gifted him for his second wedding. It was probably something very creative.

RELATED: ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’: Ryan Reynolds Says Samuel Jackson ‘Was Eased Out of the Womb’ Saying ‘Motherf*cker’