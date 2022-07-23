How Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt Ended Up In 2 Back-to-Back Movies Together

Hollywood A-listers will often cross paths multiple times throughout their tenure. Stars Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have both enjoyed long-lasting careers in the bright lights of stardom, so it’s a bit surprising that it took the two stars — who both saw major peaks in their fame in the 1990s — so long to appear in the same movie. Even more interesting is that they appeared in two back-to-back films. And there’s a captivating story behind this occurrence.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock both appeared in ‘Bullet Train’

In many ways, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have comparable career paths. Both stars got their first role in 1987 — the former in Hangmen and the latter in Hunk. And for both actors, it wasn’t until the mid-1990s that they really saw their fame rise.

Pitt saw a series of successes with Interview with the Vampire (1994), Legends of the Fall (1994), Se7en (1995), Twelve Monkeys (1995), and Sleepers (1996). Bullock, meanwhile, saw a surge in popularity after her appearances in Speed (1994), The Net (1995), A Time to Kill (1996), and Hope Floats (1998). By the decade’s end, both stars were bona fide superstars with blockbuster hits to their names.

Yet Somehow, however, it took decades for these two stars to appear together. That fateful interaction finally happened with the recent release of Bullet Train. The action-thriller features five assassins who all board the same high-speed train and discover that forces beyond their awareness have intertwined their stories. In addition to Bullock and Pitt, the star-studded cast includes Joey King and Zazie Beetz.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock acted in 2 movies together

While Bullet Train featured both A-listers prominently, you may have missed that Pitt and Bullock appeared in another flick together. Pitt had a surprise cameo in The Lost City, an action-adventure comedy also released in 2022. Bullock and Channing Tatum star in the film as Bullock (a reclusive romance novelist) gets swept up in a kidnapping plot that takes her and her attractive cover model deep into the jungle.

Pitt shows up for a cameo as a CIA operative. How did he get involved? It was a “favor.” “I honestly don’t know Brad that well. We just keep doing each other favors,” she told ET. “And we don’t really know each other.” Bullock continued, “I think we were probably past life friends or something. For some reason, he asks for help, I show up. I ask for help, he shows up. Maybe [a] mutual respect club, I don’t know.”

What’s coming up for Pitt and Bullock?

L: Brad Pitt | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, R: Sandra Bullock | Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Now decades into their respective careers, Pitt and Bullock have both transitioned to spending less time in front of the camera. While acting isn’t as much a priority for Bullock these days, she’s continuing with her producing work.

Pitt, meanwhile, rejoins Margot Robbie — with whom he previously appeared in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood — for Babylon. The film looks at the transition from silent films to “talkies” and features a mix of fiction with real-life history. After that, he’ll work on an as-yet-untitled project with George Clooney.

