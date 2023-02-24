Sandra Bullock Once Felt Actors Falling in Love With Co-Stars on Film Sets Was ‘Unnatural’

Sandra Bullock has experience dating some of her male co-stars in films. Still, falling in love with leading men on set was something the actor never felt was natural.

Why Sandra Bullock believed so many actors fell in love with each other on set

Sandra Bullock | Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Bullock has been romantically linked with a few of her leading men co-stars in the past. She dated Matthew McConaughey after working with him in the 1996 film A Time To Kill. Although their relationship didn’t last, they both remained friends after their amicable split.

“It’s the work we both put in. There’s a great amount of respect and love. I feel very cared for by Matthew. No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine—he could be married—I know we would stay close,” Bullock once told Cosmopolitan.

She also dated Ryan Gosling, who she met on the set of Murder by Numbers. So Bullock is no stranger to falling in love on set, and theorized why doing so was so common among film stars.

“It’s the greatest dating service on the planet. You take two people who normally can’t leave the house, who don’t know if people are with them for the right reasons, and they get paired up because they have chemistry, and they happen to fall in love,” she explained.

Sandra Bullock felt actors falling in love with co-stars on set was unnatural

Bullock knows how easy it is to fall in love or develop crushes with co-stars in movies. This was why the actor once set certain rules and regulations for herself when becoming attracted to an onscreen partner. This was to protect herself, as she knew firsthand how film sets could sometimes breed romances between two incompatible romantics.

“With a romantic movie, there’s always a temptation to fall in love with the leading man, but I have the two-week rule,” she once told Cinema. “You’re thrown into a situation where you have to create this sort of artificial intimacy with the guy you’re co-starring with. It’s unnatural, because you spend more time with this person than you do with your significant other. I give it two weeks and just observe the person. In the beginning, you’re going, ‘Oh, he’s so sweet, and he’s so attentive, and he’s so great’. After two weeks, it’s like, ‘Oh, he does this just like everyone else I know’. It gives you a new perspective.”

Bullock also provided her 2 cents on what she believes is the key to a relationship ultimately working out.

“I think whether people work as a couple or not is dependent on whether they have the same moral core or structure. You can each be a different person, but if you don’t have the same sort of outlook on life morally, I think it’s not going to work,” she added.

Who is Sandra Bullock dating now?

Sandra Bullock has been in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall since 2015. According to Us Weekly, the two allegedly met when Randall photographed Bullock’s son Louis at a birthday party. In a 2021 interview on Red Table Talk (via Page Six), Bullock had high praises for her new partner.

“I found the love of my life,” she said. “We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”