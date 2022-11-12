‘The Santa Clause:’ Bernard the Elf Actor on His Character Being Named a ‘Queer Icon’

Whatever the reason — his heart or his shoes — Bernard the Elf became a “queer icon,” according to The Santa Clause viewers. Years later, the Head Elf actor, David Krumholtz commented on his character’s impact, saying he “lost track of why” people found him attractive.

David Krumholtz portrayed Bernard the Elf in ‘The Santa Clause’

David Krumholtz during ‘The Santa Clause 2’ Premiere | SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Santa Claus isn’t the only person in charge at the North Pole. As the “Head Elf,” Bernard knew everything about Scott Calvin and Charlie. He even gifted the young “Sport” with a snow globe in the first holiday film.

Bernard the Elf on becoming a ‘queer icon’ — ‘it’s not like I haven’t thought about it’

In recent years, this character earned recognition as a queer icon, with one Buzzfeed article noting that Bernard ignited a “sexual awakening.” News even spread to the actor behind this character — David Krumholtz.

“It’s ratcheted up a bit,” Krumholtz said during an interview with Vulture. “The first signal I received was a Buzzfeed article a few years ago about it. And I thought, ‘ooh, that’s strange,’ because so many people commented on the article saying, ‘Yeah, me too. I had that experience too with him!’ How do I explain it? I don’t know.”

The article shared that the appeal might’ve been his “sleepy dark eyes” or maybe because he was “kind of an a**hole.”

“I mean, he’s in charge,” the actor continued. “He’s a boss. But he’s got a really good heart. And he loves the kid. And he’s very safe, obviously, too. He’s also very safe. Something about maybe the dreadlocks? I don’t know. I’ve lost track of why. And it’s not like I haven’t thought about it. I will tell you that.”

Bernard returned for the second Santa Clause movie, helping Scott Calvin in his search for a Mrs. Claus.

“I look at it now, and I kind of see what it might be,” he added during the same interview. “I was a kind of handsome kid doing like, a thing in a Bernard elf outfit. Christmas is heartwarming s***. And that was my M.O. in the movie. I don’t know why it’s become a sexualized thing, though.”

A ‘Santa Clause’ spinoff series premieres on Disney+ in November 2022

As a Disney+ limited series, The Santa Clauses resumes the story of Scott Calvin and his life at the North Pole. After a hasty retirement, the mythical being realizes he might’ve given up his Santa Claus duties too soon.

Tim Allen will return to reprise his role as the title character, while Elizabeth Mitchell will portray Mrs. Claus. As seen in the teaser trailer, Krumholtz will appear as Bernard the Elf, with the first episode debuting on Nov. 16, 2022. Until then, The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 2 featuring Head Elf Bernard are available on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘The Santa Clause 2’ Actor Tim Allen Had to Stay in Character at All Times for an Endearing Reason