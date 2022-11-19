‘The Santa Clauses’ Chapter 2 Recap: Scott Calvin Visits Charlie, Needs Successor for ‘The Secessus Clause’

There’s the Santa Clause, Mrs. Clause, and the Escape Clause. If Scott Calvin wants to retire, all he has to do is enact the Secessus Clause. Here’s our recap of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses Episode 2, titled “The Secessus Clause.”

It’s a ‘Code Sprinkle’ after Scott Calvin falls off the roof

Matilda Lawler, Elizabeth Allen-dick, Austin Kane, Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell in the Disney+ series ‘The Santa Clauses’ | Disney/James Clark

It’s a Code Sprinkle, everyone. Despite Mrs. Claus’s initial reaction to the adorable code name, that is a terrible thing — it means Santa is down. After he fell off a roof, the North Pole elves panic. Head Elf Betty and Mrs. Claus dig through a cupcake to find Santa’s original card with instructions. There’s the Santa Clause. The Mrs. Clause. The Escape Clause.

Thanks to a magical shout from Noel, Santa wakes up. After returning to the North Pole, Betty has him look at the business causes, including a new one titled “Secessus.” This is a form of retirement that Scott contemplates with Carol. She’s ready for something new, ready to let her hair down.

Santa doesn’t want to leave the magic of the North Pole, so he takes a new idea to Betty — what if one of his children is the successor to the Secessus Clause? Specifically, Charlie, who already expressed interest in the “family business.”

Meanwhile, at EverythingNow, Grace and her father have a solution to fix everything with their delivery system — now. Simon’s drones promise shipping to customers in 60 minutes or less. After a failed demonstration, though, Simon is officially fired.

Could Charlie be the next Santa Claus?

Scott visits Charlie in Florida. After sipping lemonade (without lemons and with extra sugar), this character mentions the potential “Santa & Sons” business. Unfortunately, Charlie can’t accept. Charlie doesn’t want to raise kids at the North Pole.

Betty even confirmed kids who grow up at the North Pole are… weird. As a result, Scott takes his son, Cal, on a sleigh ride. There, Cal confesses he has vivid dreams about being Santa. After a crash landing, though, he clarified he doesn’t want the job.

Santa Claus invokes the Secessus Clause

Back at the workshop, Noel’s had enough of the secrecy. He demands Betty tells him what’s going on and she does. He suggests making a duplicate of Santa, but that didn’t go well last time (i.e. Santa Clause 2).

Betty whips out a last-minute relic from Bernard that measures the Christmas spirit. Now, it has a hole similar to the 14th Century, when there was a “Mad Santa.” Santa decides to check on the Snowglobe Depository, which offers a glimpse into the normal world.

He’s surprised to find his kids there — both interested in regular people. Cal even shows his father his VR game — where he mows a lawn and goes to a Post Office in Topeka, Kansas. Scott calls a family meeting.

He decides it’s best for his children, his wife, and Christmas if he retires. Noel’s upset but, after talking to the other elves, he officially hands in the red coat. As a result, the EverythingNow creator, who is busy Googling Santa Claus with his daughter, has officially been summoned to the North Pole.

RELATED: ‘The Santa Clauses’ Chapter 1 Recap: ‘EverythingNow’ is Not ‘Good to Ho’