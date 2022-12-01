‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 4 Recap: EverythingNow Becomes Christmas Every Day?

Carol is back to being Principal Newman, and Santa Simon transforms EverythingNow into Christmas Every Day. Here’s our recap of “The Shoes Off the Bed Clause” episode of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.

The Calvin family moves to Chicago

The new Santa (and Grace) are adjusting to North Pole life. Simon wants to reassure the elves that everything is fine… but the red coat goes missing. Everything is not fine. After a “fire” speech about company synergy, Simon tells Betty about the coat. Unfortunately, that antique is not easily replaced. And, she says, they’re behind production-wise.

Meanwhile, Scott Calvin and his family are adjusting to regular life — and struggling with a regular-person coffee shop order. During family game night, Carol mentions the kids should enroll in school.

For Calvin, life in an American high school is everything he’s dreamed of — especially when he bumps into a girl. The “legendary” Principal Newman also jumps into her old role, reuniting with old friends at a Memorial Day picnic. Cal even talks to the girl, Riley. Meanwhile, Sandra saves a runaway horse at the picnic, making friends in the process.

Santa Simon makes Christmas Every Day… almost

After finally being shown the North Pole delivery system, Simon has a crazy look in his eye. He asks if they could deliver year-round, which they can. So… he wants to make Christmas every day. Noel and Betty know this is a problem, but there’s nothing they can do.

With Carol accepting a new job, Cal with Riley, and Sandra with her horse friends, Scott feels a little useless. He flips through the mail and sees an EverythingNow flyer. At the North Pole, they’re busy with the Christmas Every Day pilot. The results are “off the charts.” They’re going global in November.

With two elves missing, Betty tells Santa that he’s being reckless. This idea takes away what makes Christmas special — even if the holiday is on the decline. Unfortunately, she can only advise. It’s Santa’s decision.

Noel challenges Santa Simon to a duel and confronts him about excluding Grace from his new plans. That doesn’t work, so he leaves Betty a note and leaves. Unfortunately, Simon finds it first and rips it up. When Betty tells Simon more elves are missing, Simon blames it on her leadership.

Noel leaves the North Pole (with a note for Betty)

When Noel visits Santa Scott, the two spend time together at Scott’s new job — delivering for EverythingNow. It’s not fast or festive, but Scott says it’s important for Noel to return and let him live normally. After a snowball fight with some kids, Scott is fired.

Betty brings the Christmas Spirit tracker to the new Santa. While discussing the importance of the holiday, elf Edie gets dusted Thanos-style. As Head Elf, Betty declares Santa is removed from his position. Seconds later, Simon fires her.

Betty visits the Wobbly Woods Witch for help. She has the coat and the power to contact… “him.” Scott Calvin then gets a hand on his shoulder just as he’s about to spend Christmas with his family.

