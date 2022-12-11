‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 5 Recap: Bernard Reunites With Scott Calvin in ‘Across the Yule-Verse’

Bernard the Elf from The Santa Clause is known for being snarky. It makes sense this character would convince Scott Calvin to save Christmas. Here’s our recap of the “Across the Yule-Verse” episode of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses.

Bernard takes Scott Calvin through the ‘Yule-Verse’

Tim Allen as Scott Calvin and David Krumholtz ad Bernard in ‘The Santa Clauses.’ | James Clark/Disney

Bernard is back! He asks if Santa missed him and, of course, the answer is yes. He hasn’t seen him in years, especially since Bernard fell in love with a human and gave up eternal youth. Scott Calvin knows why he’s there. He has to save Christmas. Unfortunately, that’s not Scott’s job anymore.

After freezing the Calvin family, Bernard takes Scott to see the 17th Santa, who brought joy during the Great Depression. He traveled to see other Santas throughout history, including Krampus, Saint Nicholas, and the Santa that fell off his roof. They see a memory of a selfless young Scott.

One Santa explained that each Christmas figure is chosen based on the time period’s needs. Because of technological advancements, Scott Calvin was chosen as the first human Santa Claus. Thanks to the Mrs. Clause, his children were given magical powers.

Scott Calvin returns to the North Pole to save Christmas

Meanwhile, the North Pole is short-staffed. Betty resorted to making toys, particularly for one boy who mailed his list. Simon says thanks to his new vision, he won’t need to personally deliver toys anymore. Scott Calvin finally has a wake-up call. He tells Bernard and the Santas he’ll go back.

He goes home first to grab his family. Carol wants to keep her new name and new life. Scott also tells his kids they might have powers, which they laugh at. Once he says elves are disappearing, though, they agree. They run upstairs to pack, and in that time, Scott and Noel secretly leave for the North Pole.

Scott Calvin gets captured by Simon in ‘The Santa Clauses’

With a dwindling magic supply, Simon’s delivery system might not even work. There is some magic in the Workshop, thanks to his daughter. She’s thinking about her mom and how Christmas was her favorite time.

Noel and Scott Calvin break up, with Noel searching for Betty and Scott searching for Simon. The rest of the Calvin family is angry Scott ditched them. However, thanks to Cal’s vortex vision and Sandra’s “crazy” idea of a flying horse-drawn sleigh, they find a way home.

After talking with Grace, Betty disappears before Noel can find her. Scott finds the security room/Gary, but they get cornered by a drone. Simon puts them in a jail cell and takes the orb just as the remaining Calvin family breaks into the North Pole.

The finale episode of The Santa Clauses premieres on Disney+ in December 2022. Until then, other episodes of the spinoff series are available on Disney’s streaming platform.

