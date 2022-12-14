‘The Santa Clauses’ Episode 6 Recap: Scott Calvin Saves Christmas (Again)

Can the Calvin Family save Scott Calvin, the elves, and Christmas? Here’s our recap of the final episode of the Disney+ spinoff series, The Santa Clauses.

The Calvin family saves Christmas (and the North Pole)

Matilda Lawler, Elizabeth Allen-dick, Austin Kane, Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell in the Disney+ series ‘The Santa Clauses’ | Disney/James Clark

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas for the Calvin family — and the rest of the world. Grace grabs a special snow globe while the Wobbly Woods Witch (also known as La Befana), made a special soup. After learning of the Calvins’ return to the North Pole, she reaches for the red coat, even though it’s missing… again.

Simon found the magical horse, but somehow missed Carol, Sandra, and Cal. The Calvins search for Scott, who is still in a holding cell. He released that Simon didn’t even look like Santa. There was no beard, no jolly belly. That means the “Santa-fication process” hasn’t begun. That’s because he hasn’t put on the coat yet. There’s still a chance!

He’s not officially Santa until he wears the red suit. Unfortunately, a drone hears that entire conversation and reports back to Simon: whoever controls the coat, controls the North Pole. Just as Simon sends his drones out for the coat, Grace brings Simon her gift. He doesn’t want it, though, he’s so close to getting everything he’s wanted. What more could he want, Grace asks, he’s already Santa Claus.

The red coat reappears in Santa’s Workshop

Meanwhile, Noel is sobbing sadly about wanting a “Betty Christmas.” The Calvin family needs his help to find Scott, but Cal realizes he can sense that they’re close. They’re finally reunited and Noel says the jail cell bars are licorice. He starts munching while Simon finds the toy soldiers from The Santa Clause 2.

Sandra reunites with her animal friend Lewis and asks for help finding the coat. Grace hears that and looks upset. Carol takes care of the toy soldiers while Cal opens up to some drones. He befriends them and they help Scott with the coat.

The Calvin family sees the Santa Claus coat just as Simon does. Simon snags the coat (and threatens to burn it), but Grace stops him from being the “bad guy” with her snowglobe of Christmas memories. The coat returns to the real Santa but now the orb that measures Christmas spirit is missing.

The Calvin Family spends Christmas together

They find it in the workshop, but it already has a black center. It’s too late and Scott Calvin blames himself. Instead of stepping up, he stepped down. Scott embraces his family and thanks to their magical hug, the Christmas spirit is restored and the elves return.

Betty and Noel see each other and hug. Betty hugs Santa and, with three hours until midnight, Scott Calvin puts on the coat and resumes his role as Santa. Because this is a team effort, he invites his family to ride in the sleigh. For his last stop, Cal delivers the gifts to Riley’s house. After gifting her poinsettias (her favorite flowers), they kiss.

Most families received a magical snow globe as their gift. But hey, you can’t always get what you want — you get what you need.