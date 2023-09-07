Sarah Ferguson has never shied away from setting the record straight, and on her new podcast, she calls some of the rumors about Prince Andrew and Princess Diana ‘rubbish.’

From supposed infatuations to family proposals, Sarah didn’t hold back. Here’s the inside scoop as the Duchess of York tackles these speculations head-on, revealing more about her complex relationships within the royal family.

Sarah Ferguson addresses the rumors about Princess Diana and Prince Andrew

In her podcast, Chats Over Tea with The Duchess and Sarah, Sarah never avoids discussing personal and often intimate details about her life. This is true even when those discussions include her kids and her interactions with other royal family members.

In the final episode of the first season of her podcast (available on Spotify), Sarah’s co-host, Sarah Thomson, put her in the hot seat about a royal rumor.

The rumor involved the late Diana and Sarah’s ex-husband, Andrew. Her co-host asked whether Diana had ever been so enamored with Andrew that she would keep his pictures around.

The Duchess of York quickly dispelled this notion, emphasizing that Princess Diana and Andrew had a consistently amiable relationship. She even added a touch of humor by claiming that, if anything, Andrew is the most visually appealing prince in the royal family.

“What a load of rubbish,” Sarah stated. “Diana really always got on very well with him, and I say that he’s certainly the best-looking prince.”

The Duchess of York opens up about another royal family rumor

Sarah’s podcast co-host also asked about another rumor related to the late Princess of Wales. The rumor this time? Sarah’s father once proposed marriage to Diana’s mother.

The Duchess of York promptly debunked this claim as well. However, she did note that their mothers were schoolmates, and the families have been quite close over the years.

“Rubbish too,” Sarah stated. “Although Diana’s mother and my mother were at school together and we were all very close, but that’s rubbish.”

Sarah is known for her enduring friendship with Diana, even sharing the endearing nickname “Duch” with the Princess.

Sarah, of course, tied the knot with Andrew in 1986. They welcomed their daughters, Beatrice, in 1988 and Eugenie two years later.

Though they separated in 1992 and eventually divorced, their bond remains strong. Currently cohabiting at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, the pair recently traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, joining King Charles and Queen Camilla for a royal sojourn.

Sarah Ferguson reflects on her friendship with Princess Diana

Reflecting on her podcast, Sarah delved into her shared commitment to philanthropy with Diana. She summarizes that they both found great fulfillment in charity work yet underestimated their impact.

“Diana and I, we definitely talked incessantly about charity. We loved to give. So she was very similar to me,” Sarah explained. “She never understood how brilliant she was really, and together we both didn’t. And I used to hug her but she wouldn’t understand.”

Sarah added that their mothers were school chums. Diana also happened to be her fourth cousin—a blend of fate and family ties bringing them together.

Sarah and Diana became friends as children and later became royals within five years. Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, while Sarah wed Prince Andrew in 1986.

Both unions would ultimately dissolve, and Diana tragically died in a 1997 car accident in Paris.

The Duchess reminisced that Diana had a unique ability to fill a room with her laughter. This generosity of spirit, she believes, stemmed from Diana’s inclination to give more love to others than to herself—a realization Sarah is coming to grasp in her 60s.