Sarah Jessica Parker drinks Cosmopolitans now, but she didn't begin enjoying the classic Sex and the City cocktail until years after the series aired its final episode.

Sex and the City put the Cosmopolitan on the map. The pink cocktail was the signature drink of Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York. Carrie even famously tried to order a Cosmo at a drive-up burger joint in Hoohokus in season 4 of the series. Soon after the ladies started ordering the drink, fans followed suit, and the drink’s popularity skyrocketed. While Carrie was a Cosmo fiend, Sarah Jessica Parker was not. In a 2021 interview, Parker admitted that she didn’t even like Cosmos during the run of the iconic series. She eventually grew to love them, but not until years after the series ended.

Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t drink Cosmos during the height of ‘Sex and the City’

In 2021, Sarah Jessica Parker worked with Grub Street on a food diary. The famed actor documented her family’s food journey for five days in January 2021. Among her many food admissions, Parker revealed how she became a Cosmo drinker.

The actor said that she never drank Cosmopolitans during the run of Sex and the City. The drinks served on set were fake, and when she headed out to events or dinner with friends, she just didn’t order them. Instead, she often had Cosmos sent over to her by fans. Parker said she was grateful for the kind gestures but didn’t drink Cosmos.

Sarah Jessica Parker | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Sometime after Sex and the City ended, Parker had her mind changed. She told the publication that she had one really good Cosmo, and that changed everything. She grew to love Carrie Bradshaw’s signature drink and now orders them, although she mostly sticks to wine these days.

Sarah Jessica Parker can often be found drinking Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker, an award-winning wine created in partnership with Invivo X, a winery in New Zealand.

The Cosmopolitan is much older than ‘Sex and the City’

While Sex and the City popularized the Cosmopolitan in the late 1990s, the drink’s history dates back to decades earlier. As with most modern-day drinks, the origin of the Cosmopolitan is heavily disputed.

While a similar drink, called the harpoon, was invented in the 1960s, A bartender named Neal Murray claims to have invented the classic Cosmopolitan in 1975 in Minneapolis. However, Toby Cecchini, a famed bartender and the owner of The Long Island Bar, is largely credited with inventing the drink in the 1980s.

Chilled Magazine claims Cheryl Cook, a Miami bartender, popularized the drink in South Beach in the 1990s. Despite its disputed origins, most people agree that Sex and the City put the drink, a mix of vodka, Cointreau, lime juice, and cranberry juice, shaken and strained, on the map.