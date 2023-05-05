Sarah Jessica Parker Was Happy Cynthia Nixon Joined ‘Sex and the City’ for the Sweetest Reason

In 1998, the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City changed the face of TV as four successful women candidly discussed relationships, careers, dating, children, and of course, sex. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the women made a fashion statement in every episode, dazzling viewers with beautiful clothes and iconic Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choos shoes.

Sarah Jessica Parker led the cast as Carrie Bradshaw, a New York City columnist who openly explored her sexuality with her avid readers. She was joined by Kim Cattrall (Samantha), Kristin Davis (Charlotte), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) in the long-running, successful series.

Parker, who had an impressive list of film and television credits before accepting the role on Sex and the City, was thrilled to find out that Nixon, who she had known for years, would be joining her in the innovative new series.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon have known each other for almost 40 years

Parker and Nixon have known each other since 1977, when they were both young actors auditioning for various roles throughout New York City. In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter Awards Chatter podcast, Parker revealed, “We were always together at auditions, and I always say, and I think it’s the truth, that she got most of the parts. If it was down to Cynthia and me, and maybe one other person, Cynthia typically was cast, rightfully.”

The 58-year-old mother of three fondly remembers working with Nixon on a 1982 ABC television movie of the week titled My Body, My Child that tackled the complex topic of abortion.

Only 13 and 14 years of age at the time, the women played the daughters of acting legends Vanessa Redgrave and Joe Campanella. The film also starred Jack Albertson, who played Grandpa Joe in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

Parker describes Nixon as a ‘special person’

And Just Like That… stars Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker | James Devaney/GC Images

The Emmy award-winning actor explained she was elated when she learned Nixon would join the cast of Sex and the City, saying, “We had this kind of friendship, but it wasn’t something that we had time to work on, and our lives were very different.”

Parker continued, “I had such affection, and I think it grew more so when we really started working together every day for all these past many years. She is just a hugely special person to me, to Kristin, to all of us who have spent time with her.”

The And Just Like That… star claims, “It has been quite extraordinary to think that however old we are, we have spent the past 40-some years together. It’s quite something.”

Other projects Parker and Nixon have worked on together

Watching these ladies come together for And Just Like That… is the warm hug we all needed. Don’t forget to catch the #AJLT Documentary on @hbomax now! pic.twitter.com/BVYTNV9F77 — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) February 25, 2022

In the early years, the women also worked together on a vinyl recording of Little House In The Big Woods, where Parker read the part of Laura Ingalls, and Nixon was Mary Ingalls.

Parker explained they did “tons of readings together” and often saw each other at various auditions. The Sex and the City stars once auditioned for a live performance of Philadelphia Story at the Lincoln Center, and Nixon won the part.

In 1988, Parker appeared in the off-Broadway production of The Heidi Chronicles. When the show moved to Broadway the following year, the Hocus Pocus star couldn’t commit to the role she originated, and Nixon took over for the Broadway run.

Today, the women are closer than ever, after having just wrapped production on the second season of And Just Like That … A release date has not yet been confirmed, but the popular HBO Max series is expected to return to the small screen later this summer.