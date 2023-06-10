Sarah Jessica Parker Shared Her Take on the Origin of Kim Cattrall’s Negative Feelings About ‘Sex and the City’

In a surprising turn of events, Kim Cattrall will return to the Sex and the City universe for a cameo. The actor, famous for portraying Samantha Jones in the original series, long insisted she was done with the character. She’s spoken incredibly negatively about her time on the set and her co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker. Cattrall wasn’t even invited to take part in the Max reboot initially. Now Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, has gotten involved and somehow convinced Cattrall to return for a single scene. Some fans believe Cattral is doing it for the fan base; the actor’s critics think she agreed to appear out of spite. Despite why she’s returning, there will surely be feelings about it. But where did the drama all begin? Sarah Jessica Parker shared what she thinks caused the one-sided fight.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker | Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker claims Kim Cattrall’s harsh feelings surfaced after ‘Sex and the City 3’ was squashed

Kim Cattrall’s reprisal of Samantha Jones in And Just Like That… season 2 is shocking because of everything she has said about her time on the original series. Sarah Jessica Parker, the actor who portrays Carrie Bradshaw, openly discussed the “fight” and why Cattrall did not appear in the reboot’s first season last year. According to Parker, any bad feelings were one-sided, but she thinks she knows where it all began.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Parker rehashed the alleged feud with Cattrall. She told the publication that she wanted to clarify that she never said anything unkind and had no hard feelings. She then insisted that she thinks things unraveled in 2017 when Warner Bros. refused to meet Cattrall’s demands for a third movie. The planned project was binned, and everyone moved on. Parker insists she was disappointed but understood such things happen. After that, Cattrall started speaking openly about her negative experiences on the show’s set more than 10 years prior. She has spoken specifically about her feelings about Sarah Jessica Parker. Parker has never talked about why she thinks Cattrall has targeted her.

When plans for the reboot were being discussed, the team behind the project didn’t reach out to Cattrall. Parker noted that she wasn’t considered for the project because she had previously stated she was done portraying Samantha. She will return, but according to several sources, HBO had to agree to several stipulations to get the single-scene cameo shot.

Did the feud stretch back even further?

While Sarah Jessica Parker wanted the world to know that whatever feud there was felt one-sided, her recollection of events leaves out some key information from years earlier. Long before a third movie was on the table, Kim Cattrall made comments about her time on the set of Sex and the City.

Elle points out that tempers may have flared during the show’s final season. In 2004, Cattrall stated that money was the reason the show ended. Specifically, Cattrall felt she needed to be paid more for her time to continue for another season. However, she returned from Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010. While her official salary for the flicks is unknown, several sources claim she earned $7 million and $10 million for the films. Sarah Jessica Parker insisted she never faulted Cattrall for holding out for the paycheck she wanted. Still, Cattrall was seated apart from her co-stars at the 2004 Emmy Awards.

There was more talk of trouble in 2010, but Parker and Cattrall commented on the feud separately. Both actors dismissed the rumors of an on-set feud, with Cattrall insisting she and Parker “get on” well. So did the rivalry start on the set of Sex and the City? Based on Cattrall’s own words, probably not. Still, it seems plausible that there were some tense moments over the years.