Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Wearing the Cursed Vivienne Westwood Wedding Gown From ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’

Sex and the City fans didn’t lose track of Carrie Bradshaw and her pals when the original series ended in 2004. A few years later, the cast returned for Sex and the City: The Movie. The flick brought viewers through the emotional rollercoaster of Carrie and Mr. Big’s engagement and called off wedding. Now, Carrie is back, as a widow, in the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That… Season 2 is currently in the works. While the fashion thus far has raised a few questions, fans are clamoring to know the meaning behind one specific outfit. Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming in the Vivienne Westwood wedding gown she was set to marry Mr. Big in. Why has the dress made a reappearance? We aren’t sure, but we have a couple of theories.

Sarah Jessica Parker spotted wearing Carrie Bradshaw’s cursed wedding gown

It has been over a decade since Sex and the City fans watched Carrie Bradshaw, jilted by Mr. Big, hit him repeatedly with her boutique while dressed in a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood wedding gown. The dress appeared briefly once more in the movie before it was never seen again. Most fans of the original franchise probably haven’t thought of the dress since, but it looks like it will be appearing in season 2 of And Just Like That…

On November 3, And Just Like That… shared photos of Sarah Jessica Parker exiting a movie trailer in the famed Vivienne Westwood wedding gown on the show’s official Instagram page. In the picture, the famous wedding gown was accessorized differently than it was the last time fans saw it. Still, there were certainly callbacks to Carrie and Mr. Big’s would-be wedding scene.

Photos captured by photographers on the set of And Just Like That… season 2 give a bit more context to the gown scene. Parker is seen exiting Carrie’s famed brownstone in the gown in pictures from the set. The show’s stylist paired the dress with a teal cape, elbow-length gloves, and slingback shoes in those photos. Parker appears to be in a rush in the scene. No additional characters were photographed with her while she was wearing the gown. So, why was Carrie rocking her old wedding dress? There has been no comment, but we have a couple of theories.

Carrie Bradshaw might be repurposing the dress

The Vivienne Westwood wedding gown is a pretty dramatic piece of clothing. It is made even more dramatic paired with a cape and gloves. While Carrie is known for wearing rather outlandish outfits while out and about on a daily basis, a full ball gown is a little much even for her. We think that the character might have repurposed the dress for a gala of some sort.

There is no concrete evidence to support the theory, but a few context clues exist. In early October, Nicole Ari Parker and Kristin Davis were spotted in dramatic costumes. Parker, who portrays Lisa Todd Wexley, was seen in a stunning red Valentino gown. Davis was photographed wearing a top hat, riding jacket, and a dramatic, striped skirt. When those photos first came to light, fans wondered if there was a costume ball or charity event the characters were attending. Carrie’s outfit would fit right in with the others, so it seems likely that the three over-the-top looks go together.

The Vivienne Westwood wedding gown might be part of a flashback or dream sequence

Season 1 of And Just Like That… dealt with Carrie’s grief over the death of Mr. Big. In September, Parker told Entertainment Tonight that season 2 of the series was going to be about resilience, rebound, and laughter. Still, we are sure Mr. Big’s death will remain an important part of the story.

If that is the case, we can imagine the Vivienne Westwood wedding gown being used for a flashback or a dream sequence. If it is a dream sequence or a flashback, we don’t expect to see Mr. Big again, though. Chris Noth, the actor who portrayed Mr. Big, was cut from additional scenes after sexual assault allegations against him surfaced. He is not expected to appear in season 2.

