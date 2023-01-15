Sarah Michelle Gellar Said It ‘Was Not Fun’ Snorting Fake Cocaine in ‘Cruel Intentions’

When Cruel Intentions hit theatres in 1999, it was immediately apparent that filmmakers were trying to set this movie apart from other teen flicks of the ’90s.

Snorting cocaine was just one of many nefarious activities Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character, Kathryn Merteuil, partook in, yet it was also her least favorite. Even though she had a blast on set, Gellar shared years later that snorting fake coke was “not fun.” Here’s why:

Sarah Michelle Gellar had an allergic reaction on the set of ‘Cruel Intentions’

Cruel Intentions star Sarah Michelle Gellar in the 1999 movie | Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

Have you ever thought about what they use to resemble drugs in movies? Apparently, in the ’90s, ground-up chamomile was commonly used for scenes requiring actors to snort “coke.” Unfortunately for Gellar, she had terrible allergies, which the substance triggered.

According to E! News, while talking about what a blast she had on the set of Cruel Intentions in an interview with The Huffington Post, Gellar mentioned, “Although, the ground-up chamomile, the substitute I used for coke was not fun. I have allergies, and since chamomile is kind of pollen-like, my nose and throat had it rough for a while.”

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gellar described the incident in more detail. “So the prop guy was like, ‘The best thing to do is chamomile tea,’ only I had really bad allergies, so after the first couple [of hits], my nose was bleeding. The next day, my eyes were all red, and I literally had an allergic reaction to snorting all of that chamomile.”

According to Gellar’s co-star, Selma Blair, they use Vitamin C to replicate cocaine these days.

‘Cruel Intentions’ was her best filming experience

Aside from the incident with the fake cocaine, Gellar had a blast on the set of Cruel Intentions. Her positive experience was primarily due to the cast and crew forming life-long friendships during filming. Gellar told Huff Post that it was “hands down” one of her “best film experiences.”

“We just knew we were making something that was so different, and we were all so passionate and so excited. And we were all friends! It was just such a great time making that and letting it go as far as it did.”

The bonds created on set have stood the test of time, and the cast of Cruel Intentions still hangs out to this day! In fact, Gellar, Blair, and Reese Witherspoon reunited in 2015 in LA at a showing of a musical inspired by the film.

Sarah Michelle Gellar found her bestie on set

According to Blair and Gellar’s joint interview, the two have been besties since they met. Of everyone in the cast, they seem to have built the closest relationship.

“From the day I met Selma in that audition,” Gellar recalled, “it’s like something clicked with us. Every big milestone in my life, whether it was my 21st birthday or Selma’s baby shower, I just can’t imagine my life without her standing next to me.”

Blair shared the same sentiments as her former costar, saying, “Sarah’s in my life daily, helping me and being a friend always.” Those are some serious friendship goals!