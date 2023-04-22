Sarita Choudhury Is on Team Neither When It Comes to Carrie Bradshaw’s Big Loves

John Corbett is set to return as Aidan Shaw in And Just Like That… and based on set photos, love will bloom once again between Aidan and Carrie Bradshaw. Despite the two characters reviving their romance, not everyone is on team Aidan. Sarita Choudhury, the actor who portrays Seema Patel in the Max reboot of Sex and the City, recently revealed that she is on team neither when it comes to Carrie Bradshaw’s big loves.

Carrie Bradshaw had two big loves in ‘Sex and the City’

Sex and the City had no shortage of great sex in it. The show was stingier when it came to great love. In one episode of the famed series, Charlotte York revealed that she read that each person gets two great loves in their life. Carrie Bradshaw lamented that she already had and lost her two, so she was stuck, all out of love. As it turned out, one of those big loves would eventually return, and she married him.

Carrie Bradshaw’s two great loves were Mr. Big, whom she married at the end of Sex and the City: The Movie, and Aidan Shaw, who she broke up with in season 4 after the idea of marrying him made her break out in hives. While Mr. Big seemed to be “the one” for Carrie and always was, there is a case to be made for Aidan Shaw. What do the actors think, though? Sarita Choudhury has an opinion.

Sarita Choudhury is on ‘team neither’ when it comes to the debate about Carrie Bradshaw’s big loves

Have you ever wondered what the Sex and the City actors think of Carrie Bradshaw’s two big loves? Well, Sarita Choudhury, who has taken on the role of Seema Patel in the Max reboot of Sex and the City, is happy to share her thoughts.

People caught up with Choudhury at a recent event, and the And Just Like That… actor revealed that she is on neither team regarding the age-old Mr. Big or Aidan Shaw debate. However, Choudhury noted that she’s happy to have John Corbett on set. In February, Corbett and Chodhury were spotted filming scenes together, along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

She thinks her character would feel the same way

Choudhury didn’t just sound off on her own opinions about who Carrie belonged with. She said her character, Seema Patel, would feel the same way. Choudhury theorized that neither Mr. Big nor Aidan Shaw would be Seema’s style. Choudhury’s assessment rings true.

If you consider Seema to be Samantha Jones’ replacement, you must consider how Samantha felt about Mr. Big and Aidan. Initially enamored by Mr. Big, Samantha’s interest in him turned to general distaste because he treated Carrie poorly during their early relationship. Samantha didn’t have an issue with how Aidan treated Carrie, but she did cite that he was too “granola” for Carrie. In short, she didn’t think they “clicked,” and she wasn’t wrong. Seema and Sam have similar personalities, so we can see Seema having the same feelings toward Carrie Bradshaw’s big loves as Samantha.

Regardless, there isn’t much left to debate. Mr. Big died in the series opener, and Aidan Shaw will return sometime during season 2 of And Just Like That… HBO has yet to announce an official release date for the reboot’s sophomore season, but an early summer release is expected.