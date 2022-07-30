Who Saul Goodman Is Likely Talking to in the ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 Teaser

The teaser for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 has sent many fans into a spiral, wondering which version of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is talking — Saul, Jimmy McGill, or Gene Takavic? Moreover, fans want to know who Jimmy/Saul/Gene is talking to. Here’s what many fans are saying about the conversation in the teaser and who the character is most likely speaking to in next week’s episode of Better Call Saul.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 teaser features heartbreaking audio

The teasers for the remaining episodes of Better Call Saul are very minimalistic. Ahead of episode 10, the teaser showed black and white footage of the department store Jeff (Pat Healy) would rob with audio of Gene reciting the plan: “One, Armani suits and run. Two, Air Jordans for you.”

The teaser for episode 11 is similar, featuring black and white footage of a crossroads and audio from Gene/Jimmy/Saul. “I get it,” the show’s titular character says. “You get over it, okay? Please, believe me. Before you know it, you’ll forget all about it. Go.”

Which version of the character is speaking is unclear. So is who the character is talking to, but fans have ideas.

‘Better Call Saul’ fans can see Saul talking to Jesse Pinkman in episode 11

Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) have yet to show up in Better Call Saul Season 6. With only three episodes remaining, Saul could be speaking to Jesse in episode 11, but about who?

“Think it’s gonna be Saul talking to Jesse about Gale [David Costabile] or Jane [Krysten Ritter],” says a Reddit user. “Jane actually makes a lot of sense, given what Saul knows about losing your girl (even if his was a bit less permanent),” says another Redditor. “Maybe we see more of Jimmy during Saul in the BrBa era.”

As Odenkirk teased to Vanity Fair, Walter and Jesse’s cameo will be meaningful for fans. “They’re very well used,” he told the outlet. “Very smartly and economically used, not just a, ‘Look what we got,’ but to explore.” This conversation could be how Jesse comes into the Better Call Saul narrative.

Others think Saul could be speaking to Jesse about Drew Sharp (Samuel Webb), who is killed by Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons) in Breaking Bad Season 5 and for whom Jesse harbors a lot of guilt. Still, others can see Saul giving the advice to Walter White as he prepares to leave Skyler (Anna Gunn).

Episode 11 teaser probably isn’t Jimmy talking to Kim Wexler

A few Better Call Saul fans think Jimmy could be addressing Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) in the episode 11 teaser. “Is Gene still trying to convince Kim that she’ll forget?” one fan said in a Facebook group for the AMC series.

Some think it’s possible, but we can’t see that conversation playing out. When Kim cuts ties with Jimmy in season 6 episode 9, Jimmy is visibly and audibly heartbroken. In the scene, his voice wavers as he pleads with Kim to help him find a way to fix the situation.

However, Kim is steadfast in her decision. The scene ends with Jimmy staring at their bedroom door as the sound of packing tape is heard. Essentially, it would be unlike Jimmy to tell Kim, the love of his life, to move on. Instead, it’s more likely he’s speaking to another familiar character from the Breaking Bad era.

Tune in to episode 11 of Better Call Saul Season 6 to find out who Gene/Saul/Jimmy is talking to. New episodes air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

