‘Save Me’ and 4 K-Dramas With a Chilling Cult Storyline

Sometimes there is nothing scarier than a dark hidden organization with plans to change the world and possibly Satanic. Plenty of chilling K-drama storylines use a cult aspect to further the drama and add a foreboding feeling. Take, for example, Voice 4 as the main characters deal with a new serial killer and more. But cults come in various forms that do not always use religion as a backing to their madness.

‘Hometown’ dives into the mystery of murder in a small town

Set in 1999, Hometown takes Choi Hyung-in (Yoo Jae-myung) into the possible truth behind his wife’s murder. Ten years ago, his wife died in what was suspected to be a terrorist attack. As Hyung-in works on a murder case in a small town, he questions whether the murder has something to do with his wife’s death.

The K-drama also tells the story of Jo Jung-hyun (Han Ye-ri), the sister of the supposed terrorist who released a gas in the small town. Years later, she takes care of her niece, who goes missing. Jo Kyung-ho (Um Tae-goo) was the culprit behind the attack and willingly turned himself in, but why?

Hometown is a good watch with a riveting storyline to get invested in. But the best aspect of the K-drama is its developing cult storyline. Midway through the drama, fans get the mystery of a cult, hypnotism, unexplainable events, and more. Be wary. The use of multiple timelines takes some figuring out.

‘Glitch’ K-drama focuses on a disappearance, extraterrestrials, and a bizarre cult

One of Netflix’s most anticipated K-dramas since 2021 is Glitch. The mystery comedy thriller has a twist to its storyline that fans would not have expected. Hong Ji-hyo (Jeon Yeo-been) has everything from a well-off family to a good job and boyfriend. One day, her boyfriend disappears, and Ji-hyo goes on the hunt to find him. She soon finds herself amid a mystery with the help of UFO enthusiasts.

Glitch is a compelling watch as Ji-hyo falls deeper and deeper into something she cannot explain and tries to find the answers to. But along the way, fans will see the rise of a cult tied to UFOs in the K-drama. Could the mysterious cult be behind the disappearance of Ji-hyo’s boyfriend, or is there another explanation?

Glitch is available on Netflix.

‘Little Women’ K-drama involves a secret society that can be considered a cult

The Netflix K-drama Little Women has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to its drama-filled storyline. Oh In-joo (Kim Go-eun) has three younger sisters she has provided for all her life. Her seemingly dull life changes when her co-worker shows up dead and leaves her millions in stolen money.

The real drama begins with the mystery behind one of Korea’s elite families led by politician Park Jae-sang (Uhm Ki-joon) and his wife Won Sang-a (Uhm Ji-won). It just so happens that In-joo’s younger sister, In-hye (Park Ji-hu), becomes their daughter’s friend and almost caretaker.

As In-joo faces the mystery behind the money, where it came from, and its danger, she and her sisters get caught up in a secret society. The secret society in Little Women begins to appear through meticulous murders In-joo’s sister begins to investigate as a reporter. At the scene of every crime – a rare blue orchid.

Little Women is available on Netflix.

‘Hellbound’ has a rising cult taking advantage of a new world order

Fans cannot get a bigger cult storyline than the K-drama, Hellbound. The popular Netflix K-drama was created and directed by Yeon Sang-ho. Using his original webtoon storyline, Hellbound focuses on the modern world as it faces an inexplicable and horrible phenomenon.

Three grotesque monsters rise to the surface world to murder. They are tagged as the emissaries from hell. People are given prophecies of their time of death. Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in) is a rising cult leader who explains to the world of a new awakening where sinners will be punished after being given a prophecy.

From Jin-soo’s teachings comes a cult disguised as the New Truth Society. They take advantage of the new world order and soon televise the murders to instill fear. At the same time, a darker underground organization called Arrowhead emerges. But their doctrines are at risk of being destroyed, as one prophecy could change everything.

Hellbound is available on Netflix.

‘Save Me’ stars a coveted list of actors like Seo Yea-ji, Woo Do-hwan, and Taecyeon

Before her stunning roles in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Eve, Seo Yea-ji starred in one of the most recognized thriller K-dramas. In 2017, she starred in Save Me alongside Woo Do-hwan and 2PM’s Taecyeon. The K-drama is a must-watch for fans who want a chilling story of a religious cult, control, and murder.

Im Sang-mi (Seo) and her family move to Muji county after her father’s business fails. On their first day, they meet a group of high school boys who help them. Later on, they meet the real evil disguised as a powerful church. After Sang-mi’s brother dies by suicide, her parents fall deeper into the confines of the church.

Despite Sang-mi knowing the truth about the church being a heinous cult, it is already too late for her parents. Years pass, and Sang-mi wants to escape as the cult leader hopes to use her to his benefit. Remeeting the young boys from high school, she begs them to save her before the worst happens.

