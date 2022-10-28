Scarlett Johansson Once Shared She Preferred Her Boyfriends to Be Jealous

Scarlett Johansson has dated several celebrities and prominent figures in the past. During her time on the dating scene, Johansson discovered there were certain traits she wanted her boyfriends to have in common.

The actor felt one of those traits was jealousy, who she believed it was only natural for her significant others to feel.

Scarlett Johansson once described her relationship turn offs

Johansson is no stranger to high-profile relationships. She’s been linked to the likes of Josh Hartnett and Ryan Reynolds before recently settling down with her current husband Colin Jost. Johansson was never one to go on dates too often since she’s always been used to being in long term relationships. But because of her experiences, the actor discovered the one thing that truly made a relationship work for her.

“I think I’ve found that relationships are only going to work out when you’re really yourself and you’re not posturing in any way. You’re just honest with who you are. … There’s a difference between compromising something and compromising yourself,” she once told MTV News.

Johansson has been around enough relationships to know what she refuses to tolerate in regards to a significant other.

“I don’t mind an occasional check-in but when somebody is passive-aggressively jealous, it’s really unattractive because it shows a sort of insecurity,” Johansson once told Marie Claire (via Access). “Oh, controlling behavior is awful. Nobody’s going to say they love that.”

Scarlett Johansson once shared she preferred her boyfriends to be a little jealous

Although Johansson may have her problems with jealous behavior, she also felt that a bit of jealousy wasn’t an issue. In an interview with Esquire, the actor shared that even she was prone to envy every once in a while.

“Like, it’s okay to be jealous, for example, which people think is irrational. To let yourself care that much that the emotion might hurt you a little,” she explained.

At the time, she was dating and engaged to well-known French journalist Romain Dauriac. During their time together, Dauriac taught Johansson a lot about her nature that she didn’t know beforehand.

“I didn’t think I was a jealous person until I started dating my current, my one-and-only. I think maybe in the past I didn’t have the same kind of investment. Not that I liked my partner less, I just wasn’t capable of it or caring that much,” she continued.

Johansson also preferred her significant others to be a little jealous themselves.

“Look, I’m with a Frenchman. I think jealousy comes with the territory. But I’d rather be with someone who’s a little jealous than someone who’s never jealous,” Johansson said. “There’s something a little dead-ish about them. A little bit depressing. It may not make sense, but you need to feel it a little. I know, irrational, right?”

Does Colin Jost get jealous of Scarlett Johansson?

Johansson has recently found who she’s willing to spend her life with in Saturday Night Live member Colin Jost. The two wedded in 2020 and have since started a family together. But Jost once admitted that Johansson’s mega-star status did cause some concern when they began dating in the public eye. He didn’t want to simply be known as Johansson’s boyfriend.

“I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy. You know, you work in comedy, so I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy or took me out of the world of comedy,” Jost once said in an interview on The Howard Stern. “You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing.”

Jost confided that these concerns would be a huge problem in his younger years. But in his more mature age, they pose no threat to his relationship with Johansson.

“If people want to be together and love each other, they’re going to be together,” Jost added. “You have to kind of have faith in that on some level.”

