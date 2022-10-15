Scooter Braun Buys $36 Million Montecito Home Modeled After a Palace Amid Yael Cohen Divorce

Scooter Braun, the talent manager behind several A-list musicians, has recently become an avid real estate investor, and his current purchase comes at a contentious time in his life. Braun bought a $36 million home in Montecito modeled after a palace amid his divorce from Yael Cohen.

(L-R): Yael Cohen and Scooter Braun attend the MOCA Benefit 2019 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on May 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. | JC Olivera/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres, famous for her time on the long-running and recently-ended show Ellen, is a serial home flipper. The comedian dropped $21 million for a historic Moorish-influenced mansion in Montecito, and barely six months later, she decided to put it back on the market.

According to Dirt, the sale was a secret off-market deal that earned the former talk show host $15 million more. Records reveal that the new homeowner in the affluent Santa Barbara county enclave is Justin Bieber’s manager Braun who also happens to be DeGeneres’ longtime friend.

The residence, commonly referred to as the Villa Tragara, spreads across $11,000 square feet consisting of four bedrooms and five baths. The property also has a one-bedroom guesthouse complete with a living room and a kitchen.

There are two levels of living space in the main home. On the first level is a striking rotunda entry featuring a hand-carved marble fountain. The family room connects to a gourmet kitchen consisting of professional-grade appliances.

A carving staircase gives way to the dual master suites upstairs, where one of the suites has an ocean-view terrace. The picturesque landscape features a koi pond, olive trees that stretch across almost 2 acres of land, a swimming pool that the outlet reports cost $400,000 to install, a fire pit, and pickleball courts.

A look at Scooter Braun’s extensive portfolio

This isn’t the first time the manager has owned property in Montecito. Braun let go of his and Cohen’s shared Montecito home they bought in 2014. The two forked out $10.9 million for the 7,957-square-foot residence originally built in 1916. The property consisting of five bedrooms and five baths, a guest house, and a pool house, was featured in Architectural Digest in 2018. According to Dirt, Braun sold the property in 2021 for $28 million making $17 more from the sale.

A month before selling his and Cohen’s Montecito home, Braun had picked up a $65 million mansion in Brentwood. The desert-inspired mansion has a multi-car garage, movie theatre, indoor pool, and gym. The 19,000-square-foot residence also consists of six bedrooms and 9.5 baths.

Braun also broke a record when he sold his Texas mansion for $18.5 million in Bitcoin earlier this year. The waterfront mansion has six bedrooms, a pool, a guest house, and a private dock. The sale became the largest cryptocurrency real estate transaction in Texas.

The talent manager is still the proud owner of another $31 million residence in Brentwood, which his ex currently occupies, and a mansion in Palm Desert.

Scooter Braun has Justin Bieber to thank for his career

Braun began his career working for Jermaine Dupri at So So Def Records. After leaving the label, he brokered a multimillion-dollar deal for Ludacris with Pontiac and eventually began his marketing business. The manager then discovered Bieber in 2006 via YouTube and convinced his mother to bring the singer to Atlanta. And the rest is history.

Following Bieber’s success, Braun built an empire by managing A-list singers like Grande, Lovato, and J Balvin. In 2021, Braun sold his music investment firm, Ithaca Holdings, which he founded in 2010, for $1 billion. Braun has also served as a producer on several shows, including Scorpion and Dave.

