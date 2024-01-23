'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2' has not been announced, but Scott Patterson already has his storyline in mind. He insist he and Lorelai Gilmore would have kids now.

In November 2016, Gilmore Girls fans sat down to watch a four-part special that finally showed them what has been happening in Stars Hollow since the original series ended in 2007. While the Netflix revival was met with mixed reviews, most fans still want to see more. The idea of a second revival has been floated multiple times over the years, but nothing has materialized.

As it turns out, the show’s stars have thought about what might have become of their characters following the big cliffhanger, too. Scott Patterson recently revealed his preferred storyline for a second revival, and it doesn’t sound half bad.

Scott Patterson revealed what he thinks Luke and Lorelai would be up to in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’

While Netflix has not announced a second Gilmore Girls revival, Scott Patterson has spent plenty of time thinking about what his character, Luke Danes, would be up to in 2024. Elite Daily caught up with Patterson, and he told the publication exactly what he’d like for Luke and Lorelai if Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2 ever gets made.

Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Patterson told the publication that he imagines Luke and Lorelai are still happily married. While the first revival dealt with their relationship issues, Patterson predicts that that was the last bump in the road for the endgame couple. He also thinks Luke and Lorelai decided to bring a couple of kids into the mix. Fans might recall that Luke and Lorelai entertained the idea of kids in the first revival but ultimately decided against expanding their family. The Dragonfly Inn and Luke’s Diner are still in the mix.

Patterson has ideas about what became of other ‘Gilmore Girls’ characters, too

Patterson had the most to say about his character and his wife, Lorelai Gilmore. Still, he also had thoughts about the show’s other important characters. Patterson told Elite Daily that in his version of a revival, Jess Mariano would be back in Stars Hollow. According to Patterson, Jess would be recreating Luke’s early life in a roundabout way.

According to Patterson, Jess happened back into Stars Hollow and became the owner of the town’s first and only gym. It’s safe to assume Jess wouldn’t put up with Stars Hollow’s somewhat nonsensical politics, just like his uncle.

Jess and Luke | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Patterson also thinks Rory Gilmore would have set down roots back in Stars Hollow. He told the publication that Rory succeeded in turning the Stars Hollow Gazette into a reputable newspaper. Patterson didn’t mention much about Rory’s child or the father of her baby, though, which is a bit curious.

In Patterson’s revival, fans would see more of Sookie St. James, as well. Melissa McCarthy, the actor who played Sookie, appeared only momentarily in the first revival. If Patterson gets his way, Sookie will spend her days gossiping around Stars Hollow with Miss Patty and Babette.

So, will ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2’ ever actually happen?

While Patterson offers solid ideas for a second revival, no one seems to know if it will ever happen. In 2022, Lauren Graham offered fans a glimmer of hope when she teased that she would be sitting down with the show’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, for a chat during an interview soon. While the meeting likely happened, a second revival was never announced.

Lorelai Gilmore and Rory Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls; A Year in the Life’ | Netflix

Sherman-Palladino, Patterson, Graham, and several other stars have all said they’d be interested in returning for a second revival. That hasn’t happened just yet, but it doesn’t mean it never will. For now, we’ll hang out and wait to see if a surprise announcement for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life 2 comes around.