‘Scream’ Star Slams Producers Who Refuse to Pay Neve Campbell Her Worth– ‘You Deserve to Get Your F***ing Money’

Scream star Heather Matarazzo didn’t mince words when it came to how she felt about Neve Campbell not being paid her worth and turning down Scream 6.

Campbell backed out of returning to the series in the role of Sidney Prescott, a pivotal character in the franchise. She cited financial reasons for refusing to film another Scream movie. “I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” she told People. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

Heather Matarazzo said it is bulls*** producers didn’t pay Neve her worth

Matazarro, who played Randy Meeks’ younger sister Martha in Scream, said Campbell’s legacy in the series should have been met financially. “I think that if you are the head of a franchise and you are in part what cemented said franchise and you have a film that is making hundreds and hundreds and millions of dollars that the lead actor that played Sidney Prescott, which is the protagonist of all protagonists –should be paid what she’s worth, Matazarro said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Neve Campbell | Joseph Viles Dimension Films

“Because here’s the thing, it’s absolute bulls***, you know?” she added. “And I think that there’s this idea that we’ve been lulled into because that’s the way capitalism works in terms of we’ve been conditioned to be OK with crumbs. While everyone else gets to eat the full meal and that’s not OK.”

Neve Campbell deserved to ask for more money in ‘Scream’

She added, “And I think it’s easy to point fingers at those that are considered like quote-unquote elite or whatever the f***. Neve’s been [acting and in the franchise] about, I think the same time as me, like over 30 years, you know?”

“So if you have that much experience under your belt, you should be paid what you’re owed,” she said. “And again, especially when it’s a studio, independent films might vary. There are other components that aren’t necessarily monetary that come into that. But if you’re working for a big f***ing studio film you deserve to get your f***ing money. You deserve to f***ing get that bag because you f***ing earned it.”

The ‘Scream’ actor was sad to have to walk away

Even though Campbell took a stand, it doesn’t mean she was happy to walk away from the iconic character.

“I love these movies,” she told People. “I love Sidney.” Campbell added, “I love this franchise; I’m so grateful for it. But at the same time, I really just couldn’t bear the idea of walking onto [the sixth film] and feeling undervalued.”

Campbell broke the news to fans that she would not return in a statement she shared in June. “Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she said. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” Campbell noted.

