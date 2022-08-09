Season 17 ‘Sister Wives’ Trailer Hints at Trouble In Another of Kody Brown’s Marriages

The demise of Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage will be heavily focused on during season 17 of Sister Wives. That might not be the only union in serious trouble, though. The Season 17 trailer for Sister Wives hints at serious tension in Kody’s marriage to Janelle Brown, his second wife. When the dust settles, will Kody find himself suddenly monogamous?

Kody Brown has two failed marriages already

Kody Brown’s polygamist dream appears to be turning into a nightmare. In 2010, when Sister Wives premiered, the Brown family appeared to be functioning. Kody had three seemingly happy wives, and he was courting a fourth. The addition of wife number 4 seems to have changed just about everything. In the last 12 years, fans have watched two of Kody’s four marriages fall to pieces.

Christine, Janelle, Kody, Robyn, and Meri Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

In 2015, Kody and Meri Brown hit a rough patch when Meri began an emotional affair with a catfish she met on Twitter. Years later, Meri would reveal that she and Kody had not had an intimate relationship for several years before she was involved in the internet romance. The pair admit they are “mostly estranged” now.

After the family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, Kody’s marriage to his third wife, Christine Brown, began to unravel, too. Christine decided to leave the family last year. She moved from Flagstaff to Murray, Utah, where she purchased a home. TLC will feature Christine and Kody’s journey to separation in season 17 of Sister Wives.

Things between Kody Brown and Janelle Brown don’t appear to be going well, either

The drama between Kody and Christine depicted in the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives was expected. Fans knew that the newest season of the hit TLC show would focus on the breakdown of the decades-long spiritual union. What was a bit shocking was the scenes depicting potent drama between Kody and his second wife, Janelle Brown.

While much of the two-minute trailer dealt with the fallout of Christine’s decision to leave the plural marriage, a few scenes featured Janelle. In one confessional, Janelle revealed that Kody was no longer acting as her husband. In another telling clip, Kody told Janelle that the two of them couldn’t be “real” about things with each other. TLC uploaded the trailer to YouTube on August 8.

Will season 17 focus on the demise of Kody and Janelle’s marriage, too?

The short clips about Janelle and Kody appear intense, but will season 17 of Sister Wives surprise fans with the unraveling of a second marriage? It’s possible. Things between Kody and Janelle appeared a little tense during season 16 of Sister Wives, but the drama was nothing compared to what seems to be coming up in season 17.

Janelle Brown ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

If Janelle opts to strike out on her own, like Christine, Kody would ostensibly find himself in a monogamous marriage. It’s what Sister Wives fans have long suspected Kody wants. He appears to only have a full, intimate romance with Robyn Brown, his legal wife. For now, fans will need to wait for the September 11 premiere date to see what unfolds. Janelle isn’t terribly active on social media. Still, it appears she is still living in Flagstaff, Arizona. Whether Kody is an active participant in her life or the lives of the children she shares with him is anyone’s guess.

