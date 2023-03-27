See Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon as Sisters in a 1982 TV Movie

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon have starred as Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes in Sex & the City and its sequels since the ’90s. The two actors have something else in common, too. They both began their careers when they were very young and appeared in a movie together as young teens.

Parker first appeared on Broadway in The Innocents when she was 11 years old. Two years later she played the starring role in Annie. She went on to star in the early ’80s sitcom Square Pegs before her roles in major films such as Footloose and Girls Just Want to Have Fun.

Nixon was also a preteen actor with her first role being in an ABC Afterschool Special. Her film debut was in 1980’s Little Darlings, and in that same year, she first appeared on Broadway.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in ‘Sex & the City’

For anyone who has never heard of Sex & the City — is that possible? — the HBO series stars Parker, Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristen Davis as four best friends living their single life in New York City. Each episode featured Bradshaw writing a column about sex and relationships.

The show was groundbreaking for its daring approach toward women’s sexuality. Never before had viewers heard sex talked about in the frank way it was on Sex and the City. The women went through relationships, friendships, marriages, careers, and children as the years went on. The finale was a grand conclusion where Carrie finally ended up with her Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

The popular series ended in 2004 after six seasons but fans wanted more. The Sex & the City movie was released in 2008, where we saw our heroine get left at the altar by her beloved Big, but they finally tie the knot at the end. Sex and the City 2 came out two years later.

After years without Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha, the girls were back in the 2021 reboot And Just Like That (minus Samantha). Fans are anxiously awaiting Season 2. Parker and Nixon have worked together for all these years and have remained friends through it all.

The 1982 movie with Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon

My Body, My Child stars Maia Danziger, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The 1982 movie My Body, My Child may be as relevant today as it was back then. It is the story of a woman who must decide between an abortion or giving birth to a baby with serious birth defects, which may survive. The film starred Vanessa Redgrave and Joseph Campanella as a couple with three teenage daughters. The two SATC stars played sisters Katy and Nancy.

In 2021 The Cut posted a photo on Instagram of the two stars from My Body, My Child. Nixon commented, “Good morning! @sarahjessicaparker has been one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years,” she wrote. “We are here at 13 and 14 playing Vanessa Redgrave’s daughters in a TV movie called My Body My Child, but we met even earlier recording Little House In the Big Woods on vinyl! (She was Laura, I was Mary). Anyone out there have a copy of the record or a photo of the recording session? I wish I did!”

Parker responded to her friend by calling Nixon’s recollection “spot on” and said that he co-star is “one of my most favorite acting partners for more than 40 years!!!”

When will we see ‘And Just Like That’ season 2?

Season 2 of And Just Like That is set to premiere in the summer of 2023. Filming has been underway for a while and there is a bit of information that has been released so far.

John Corbett is returning as Aidan Shaw. Pictures of hand-holding and kissing lead us to assume that Carrie and Aidan are back together but you never know what surprises may be in store.

Sara Ramirez will be back as Che Diaz but no official word on the relationship status with Miranda.

Sam Smith recently made the exciting announcement that they will be making an appearance in the SATC reboot. In what capacity is the mystery?

One person who won’t be back again is Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. But Samantha will be there in spirit as Carrie will continue texting with her friend.