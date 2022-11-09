‘Seeking Sister Wife’: The Davis Family Has Welcomed Jennifer’s Baby and Bought Their New Home Since Season 4 Ended

The Davis family of TLC‘s series Seeking Sister Wife experienced major life changes since season 4 ended. The reality stars welcomed Jennifer Davis’ baby. To accommodate their growing family, the brood also bought a new home. Here’s everything you should know about the Davis family’s big changes.

The Davis family ended ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4 with a commitment ceremony and pregnancy

Seeking Sister Wife stars April, Danielle, and Jennifer at Danielle and Nick’s ceremony | My Thots via Youtube

The Davis family, which includes husband Nick and wives April, Jennifer, and Danielle, made their reality TV debut in Seeking Sister Wife Season 4. Nick revealed that he met April when she was in college and has been living with her and her child from a previous relationship for 14 years.

Nine years into their relationship, Nick and April brought in their second wife Jennifer, who was 19. As seen on the show, the Davises began searching for a third wife and met Danielle.

By the end of season 4, Nick, Jennifer, and April proposed to Danielle. She joined the polygamist family in a commitment ceremony. And Jennifer revealed that she was pregnant with her first child.

“This is my first biological child,” Nick revealed. “I’m hoping I’m going to be someone she can be proud of and someone that will guide her in the best way possible.”

“When we found out I was pregnant, we told [Danielle] as soon as we could because it’s going to be a huge step,” Jennifer added, explaining how their growing dynamic would work. “Just so she knows she’s solid and that we want her to fully experience this and feel just as a mother, just as a part of this as April and myself.”

The Davises welcomed Jennifer Davis’ baby after ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4 ended

After their season of Seeking Sister Wife ended, the Davis family continued to provide viewers with text updates. They revealed that Jennifer gave birth to a baby girl, Vera, on June 29, 2022.

The Davises have yet to share photos of Vera on social media. But on the show, April, Danielle, and Jennifer suggested that they would be doting co-parents. So it’s safe to assume the family is happily adjusting to their new addition.

“There’s going to be so much love and support for one child,” Danielle told Jennifer. “To be able to do that with you guys is really special.”

“[I’m] excited to be a mom to a little baby again,” April said. “I’m very excited to be able to do this with you guys. It’s just like me having a baby right now too.”

The ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ stars also bought a new house

In Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, the Davis family lived in a 1,074-square-foot house in Aurora, Colorado. But the space was tight for the family of six, so they purchased a larger house after the season ended.

As reported by Starcasm, April sold their house for nearly $400,000 in June 2022 and made a significant profit on it. The family then purchased their new home for $600,000.

The house is 2,734 square feet, more than double the size of the previous one. It boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms and is also located in Aurora on a cul-de-sac not far from their old neighborhood.

According to the outlet, while the old house was solely under April’s name, the new deed is under Nick, April, and Jennifer’s names.

