‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Spoilers: The Epps Family Allegedly Dating the Snowden’s Ex-Wife Chrissy

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4’s Epps family is spending a lot of time with Dimitri Snowden’s ex-wife Christeline’ Chrissy’ Peterson from season 3. Fans believe Chrissy is dating Marcus and could join the family as a sister wife to Taryn and India Epps. Here’s everything we know.

Marcus, India, and Taryn look for another wife on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4

In Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, Marcus and his wife, Taryn, and his fiancée, India, have been searching for another wife. Marcus began dating Bina, but after a few dates, their relationship soured. After a small argument, Bina felt like Marcus was trying to clip her wings.

Marcus then flew out another potential sister wife, Janae, for a romantic evening. However, she had no idea that Marcus had a wife or a fiancée and had no idea he was a polygamist. Despite the initial shock, Janae is willing to keep seeing Marcus and seems to be warming up to the concept of polygamy.

The update given at the end of the Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 finale revealed some new information about the Epps family. It reads: “In a change of heart, the Epps are still dating Bina and Janae… As well as other women. Marcus and India plan to get married in November!”

The Epps family is spending a lot of time with Chrissy Snowden

Marcus has been dating a familiar face. The Epps family has been spending a lot of time together. Chrissy posted a compilation video of her past month featuring the Epps family. Check it out below:

The slideshow contains videos and photos of Marcus, Taryn, India, and their kids. They are seen eating dinner together, spending time at the beach, and even living together. She captioned the post: “Beautiful month with beautiful people.” In the hashtags, she mentioned “#theeppsfamily” and “#polygamy.”

Who is Chrissy?

Seeking Sister Wife fans may remember Chrissy from season 3 when she moved from South Africa with her two young daughters from a previous relationship to be with Dimitri and his wife, Ashley Snowden. And they got married in the season 3 finale.

In January 2021, Chrissy and Dimitri eventually separated. Dimitri filed for divorce from Chrissy, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Chrissy then accused Dimitri and Ashley of domestic abuse. However, the domestic abuse case and the restraining order against Dimitri and Ashley were dissolved, TMZ reported at the time.

It’s a shame that TLC didn’t feature Chrissy’s visit to Cleavland to visit the Epps family on Seeking Sister Wife Season 4. Could Chrissy end up being Marcus’ 3rd wife? Fans will have to wait and see if their story will continue on Seeking Sister Wife Season 5.

