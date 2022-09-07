‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Think Roberta Breaking Up With Garrick Caused Dannielle To Have a Mental Breakdown

In the Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 finale, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield find out that their sister wife, Roberta Pache, is not coming to Colorado. Instead of getting on the flight, Roberta decided to stay in Brazil and end her relationship with Garrick. Many Seeking Sister Wife fans thought Dannielle’s reaction to the break-up was extreme. Many fans wonder if Roberta’s text message caused Dannielle to have a mental breakdown.

Danielle freaks out after Roberta breaks up with Garrick

In the September 5 episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Dannielle and Garrick get broken up by Roberta via text message on the day of her expected arrival. “Before the crew arrived to film Roberta’s arrival to the U.S., Garrick, and Dannielle received an unexpected text,” the title card reads.

Garrick and Dannielle sat down and explained the situation. Roberta sent a long message explaining why she changed her mind about moving to Colorado to be with them. She tells the Merrifields that after finding out about Garrick kissing Lea, she couldn’t “feel the same as before.” And just like that, she ended her three and a half years of long-distance relationship with Garrick.

“I’m definitely devastated. My heart hurts. Yeah, I mean, I gave my whole heart to her. My family did. I’m devastated that she couldn’t love us back,” Garrick told the cameras. He seemed upset by the news, but nothing compared to how Dannielle reacted.

In a video captured in the moments after Roberta broke up with the Merrifields, Dannielle is sobbing and yelling. “I don’t understand. She said she was my sister! She lied. She never loved me,” Dannielle screamed.

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ fans think Dannielle had a mental breakdown

Many Seeking Sister Wife fans went to Reddit to talk about Dannielle’s strong reaction to Roberta not coming to the US. Many fans found the footage of Dannielle crying on the cellphone video “uncomfortable” and “embarrassing,” while others sympathized with her pain. See the clip below (via Reddit):

One fan penned a comment about how Dannielle’s reaction felt like a mental breakdown. “I felt like a voyeur. That was one scene they should have left on the cutting room floor. As someone who has severe anxiety and went through a breakdown like that once when I was younger, that was a very private and vulnerable moment,” they wrote.

“The only thing I can think is Bert not coming pushed her into some kind of mental break. It was crazy,” another fan commented. “She has to go through [Garrick] finding another girl and sleeping with yet another woman,” one Reddit user wrote.

Many fans were concerned with Dannielle’s mental health after a severe and intense reaction like that. “That’s when that type of crying comes out. It looks crazy because she’s in a crazy unhealthy situation that’s seriously destroyed her mental health,” they wrote.

Dannielle and Garrick are already searching for a new Brazillian wife

Garrick and Dannielle reveal to their family that Roberta broke up with them. They also revealed some new information regarding their finances. After never being mentioned on the show, Dannielle and Garrick reveal that they’ve been sending money to Roberta monthly. In fact, right before Roberta broke up with them, they sent her $9,800. After the money cleared, Roberta was gone.

The Merrifields feel betrayed and while they don’t want to stop seeking plural marriage, they vowed to be more careful about who they let into their lives.

“I just pray this next time that it’s a sincere, faithful, trustworthy person,” Garrick tells the cameras. As it turns out, the Merrifields are now dating another woman in Brazil, whom they will meet soon in Mexico, just like they did for Roberta.

Many fans are shocked that Dannielle and Garrick are already dating another woman so soon after Roberta. Perhaps the Merrifield’s journey will continue on Seeking Sister Wife Season 5.

