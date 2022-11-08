‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Are Upset That Nick Davis Gave His 3 Wives Joint Vows During Their Season 4 Wedding Ceremony

Nick Davis has gotten a lot of heat from Seeking Sister Wife viewers for how he treats his wives. When the TLC star gave April, Jennifer, and Danielle joint vows during their wedding ceremony in the season 4 finale, he frustrated fans even more.

The Davis family married their third wife in the ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4 finale

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 followed the lives of the polygamist Davis family, which includes husband Nick, his first wife April and her teenage son, and his second sister wife, Jennifer. However, Nick isn’t technically married at all.

He refers to April and Jennifer as his spiritual wives. And he suggested April and Jennifer legally marry each other and adopt his last name.

After Nick started seeing Danielle, he proposed to her and invited her into the family. The season ended with Nick, April, Jennifer, and Danielle taking part in a wedding ceremony and Jennifer revealing that she is pregnant.

Some ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ fans are upset Nick combined his vows to April, Jennifer, and Danielle

During their wedding ceremony, April, Jennifer, and Danielle each addressed Nick separately and spoke their vows of love and commitment to him. April and Danielle cried through their vows. And Jennifer tried to bow to Nick as she called him a “king.”

But when it was his turn to speak, Nick didn’t acknowledge his wives separately. He just thanked all three of them for their “selflessness” and called them “beautiful.” Some Seeking Sister Wife fans found Nick’s vows lacking.

“What really bothered me was how the women, each individually, spoke about their love for Nick,” one Reddit user wrote. “But when it was Nick’s turn to speak? He just lumped them all together; had nothing special to say about any of them as individuals. What a great way to make your wives feel loved.”

And noting Nick doesn’t work and stays home to do “research,” one fan pointed out that he should have had enough time to come up with vows for each wife. “The thinker doesn’t work, you think he’d have all the time in the world to think of something nice to say about each one of them,” the Redditor shared.

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ fans also think Nick is manipulating his wives

Lackluster wedding vows aside, Nick’s gotten plenty of criticism from Seeking Sister Wife viewers about his hold over April, Jennifer, and Danielle. He’s two years older than April — they met in college.

But Nick is 14 years older than Jennifer, who he met when she was 19. And he’s got 16 years on Danielle — she was 22 when they started dating.

Some fans believe he purposely found much younger women — aside from April — so he could control them. And other viewers were further irked by the fact that April, Jennifer, and Danielle are the breadwinners of the household, whereas Nick stays home to do general “research.”

“Their fam gives me cult vibes,” one Reddit fan suggested. “Man in charge who doesn’t work who is viewed as some super mystical intellectual dude. Has a bunch of groupies who work and funnel their money to him in exchange for sex. That’s literally how most cults are structured.”

“Sounds very manipulative,” another Redditor added. “[He would] just be sitting at home all day reading while his pregnant wife is working.. and they all sleep in the same bed. Gross. He’s gross.”

