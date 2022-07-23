‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Sidian and Tosha Jones Lay Out Sister Wife Bait in Recent TikTok and Fans Call It ‘Creepy’

Seeking Sister Wife is one of those controversial shows on TLC that fans hate to love. The reality series involves couples in plural marriages seeking to add another wife into their families. In Season 3, one of the couples, Sidian and Tosha, failed to obtain a sister wife despite their best efforts. Tosha recently shared a video of her laying out “sister-wife bait,” but fans can’t help but think the video is a bit creepy.

Tosha is Sidian’s second wife

Sidian and Tosha joined Seeking Sister Wife in Season 3 in 2021. At the time, they seemed like a refreshing young couple. They didn’t appear to have a complicated history, unlike the others on the show. However, it soon came to light that Sidian and Tosha had a spouse before they appeared in the series. Clearly, their past wasn’t all they made it out to be.

According to Screen Rant, Sidian was once in a monogamous relationship with his first wife. Tosha and Sidian affirmed that their former spouse, Lavandulou Seymour, exited the arrangement before they appeared on Seeking Sister Wife.

As Pop Culture reports, Sidian became aware of the polygamous lifestyle when he heard about it from a friend. He said, “What drew me to the lifestyle was learning that polygamy is a lot more than sex. It is having more support in the house, more love to go around.”

Sidian said that he shared the sentiments with his then-wife Seymour. She agreed, so they brought in Tosha, his workmate into the arrangement. Sidian further noted that Seymour accepted Tosha, and they got along just fine. However, things between Tosha and Seymour soured, and Seymour ended up leaving the marriage.

Sidian and Tosha couldn’t find a sister wife on Season 3 of ‘Seeking Sister Wife’

Seeking Sister Wife stars Tosha and Sidian | TLC via Youtube

When Sidian and Tosha joined the Seeking Sister Wife cast, they were hell-bent on adding another woman into their life. Sidian said he felt lonely when Tosha left after the fallout with their former partner. They talked about it when she eventually found her way back to him, and Tosha suggested they add another partner.

Sidian said, “We know from experience that adding a second wife doesn’t always end well. But we’re confident that we’re meant to do this.” The couple spent a large chunk of season 3 trying to get someone to join their marriage with no success.

A recent episode, however, showed Sidian and Tosha scouting a potential sister wife who also happens to be a beauty pageant. The prospect, Arielle, met Tosha through work and stayed in touch. Tosha was the one who introduced Arielle and Sidian, and if things go well, the beauty queen may join the Joneses.

Tosha and Sidian’s latest TikTok feels ‘creepy’ to ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ fans

Arielle and Sidian have been dating long-distance, and their relationship is yet to be confirmed. Until then, he and Tosha are looking (or baiting) for a new addition. Tosha recently shared a TikTok where she laid out several food items, including wine, chocolate, and coffee, that all led back to her husband, Sidian. The video was captioned, “Trying to get a sister wife over here like….”

Reddit fans were quick to comment on the video, with one saying “This is so god d–m embarrassing for her soul.” Another said, “Absolutely, this is creepy as well as gross. They are both gross and creepy as hell.”

Another fan said, “These people are just weird. Why can’t people like this just accept each other and be happy?” However, one enthused that Tosha was going to great lengths to get another wife for Sidian so she could escape the cult.

RELATED: ‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Where To Follow the Season 4 Polygamist Families on Instagram