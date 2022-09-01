‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Update: Arielle Reunited With Sidian and Tosha in New Instagram Pic

Seeking Sister Wife Season 4 stars, Sidian and Tosha Jones are finally reunited with their future sister wife, Arielle Jazmine Roque. Sidian posted a pic of himself with his wife, Tosha, and his fiancé, Arielle, lying in bed together on his Instagram. Is Arielle in the United States with the Jones finally? Here’s what we know.

Tosha and Sidian Jones’ Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4 | TLC

Sidian and Tosha’s plan to bring Arielle to the US on ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4

After Tosha met Arielle, a 28-year-old beauty pageant winner, on a work trip to the Phillippines, the two women kept in contact. It wasn’t until later that Tosha suggested the idea to Arielle that she could join their family by becoming a sister wife. Sidian and Arielle fell in love online. And after two failed attempts at meeting in real life, they finally met on Seeking Sister Wife Season 4.

During this trip, Sidian and Arielle discussed what their future would look like if they decided to be together. The three of them agreed that to be one big happy polygamist family, Arielle would have to move her life to Portland, Oregon.

To get Arielle a ‘fiancé’ or K-1 visa, Sidian had to propose to the beauty pageant winner first. Sidian got down on one knee and popped the question on the final day of his trip. With Arielle’s ‘Yes,’ Sidian and Tosha plan to move forward in getting her to the US.

Arielle is reunited with Sidian and Tosha

On August 31, Sidian posted a photo on his Instagram page that surprised Seeking Sister Wife fans. Arielle, Sidian, and Tosha are all together for what appears to be the first time. Check out Sidian’s Instagram photo below:

Tosha, Sidian, and Arielle are pictured together in a bed. Sidian captioned the post, “Puppy, Pooky, and Sihaya.”

Is Arielle in the US with the Jones family finally?

Does this mean that Arielle got approved for her K-1 visa? On Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, Sidian and Arielle spoke with an immigration lawyer about the process. The lawyer told the couple that the process could take some time as the government is working through the backlog of delayed visas due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Arielle and Sidian Jones, ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Season 4 | TLC

Is it possible that Arielle is finally in the US? Based on the Seeking Sister Wife family’s Instagram posts, Arielle could be in Portland with the Jones. Just two hours after Sidian posted the photo of himself with Arielle and Tosha, he posted about his eldest child’s birthday, which appears to be in their family home in Portland.

This suggests that the three of them didn’t meet in Phillapines or a third country but that Arielle is in the US. With the distance out of the way, now the three of them can focus on getting Arielle and Sidian married.

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and discovery+.

RELATED: ‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Where To Follow the Season 4 Polygamist Families on Instagram